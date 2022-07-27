Rep. Scott Franklin Inconsistencies Cause Confusion Among Voters
Market Research Firm Discovers Inconsistencies in statements and voting record. Signed Affidavit From Retired Secret Service Agent Confirms.ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando, FL based SHERLOC©, a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence company has discovered that Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL) recently told the Lake Wales, FL based Lake Ashton Republican Club that he "wanted to clear up any confusion that he voted for (R-WY) Liz Cheney."
Research uncovered that Rep. Franklin not only VOTED for Liz Cheney, but was also silent on the Cheney vote to the Lakeland Ledger Newspaper... and accepted a $2000 donation to his campaign from a Liz Cheney PAC*.
"As you can imagine, this is a real issue," said SHERLOC Co-Founder RC Williams.
"Uncovering this information is another piece in what looks like a disturbing pattern of performance for someone who claims to be working in the best interests of his constituents - if I live in the new FL District 18, I'm asking a bunch of questions and looking at voting records right now."
A signed affidavit from retired Secret Service Agent and Lake County State Republican Committeeman Ralph Smith states that on or about April 5, 2021, Mr. Smith attended a South Lake Republican event where Rep. Franklin was speaking. At that meeting, Mr. Smith confronted Rep. Franklin and asked him "whether he voted to retain Rep. Cheney in GOP leadership during a secret vote held in the U.S. Congress on or about February 2, 2021."
According to the signed and notarized affidavit, Mr. Smith states that "Representative Scott Franklin responded in an almost apologetic tone that he 'had indeed done so,' and that During this conversation with Representative Scott Franklin there were others present listening to the conversation, that included my best friend Joe Parris, an 82 yr. old, retired Secret Service Agent.'"
"Now, more than ever, we're in a position where accountability and transparency matter more than ever," said SHERLOC Co-Founder Julianna Ormond. "We're fortunate that we were able to not only source this information, but that Patriots like Mr. Smith are willing to step forward and do the right thing. We hope this helps the residents in District 18 as they decide on their future representation in Congress."
*Source: https://ioncongress.com/index.php?page=Finance&member_id=F000472&chamber=house
Additional documentation direct link: https://sherloc.me/franklinevidence
