Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference Features Powerful Speakers, Commemoration of 9/11
Scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado
The Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference is a free event, but registration is requested.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a hotly contested election season, Americans are waking up to the relevance of biblical truth to public issues like never before. The Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference will provide wider access to that truth through a powerful lineup of speakers, networking opportunities with Christian conservative organizations, and an inspirational commemoration of Sept. 11, 2001.
Scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado, the Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference brings together influential leaders and organizations for three days of celebrating constitutional rights and biblical truth.
Scheduled to speak are Andrew Wommack, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, David Barton of WallBuilders, Lance Wallnau, Evangelist Mario Murillo, author Eric Metaxas, William J. “Bill” Federer of American Minute, founder of STAND America Bishop E.W. Jackson, Pastor Rob McCoy, Heartbeat Bill architect Janet Folger Porter, and Richard Harris of Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Over twenty other Christian conservative organizations will also be represented at the conference to share information and engage with attendees. The theme for this year’s conference, “From Vision to Victory,” is personified by groups like these who are already making a difference in the public square and turning the nation back toward biblical values.
To commemorate the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, the conference will feature an inspiring musical production, 9/11. Written by the creators of the popular In God We Trust musical, 9/11 tells the stories of those heroes who stood up in face of terror and gave their lives for truth.
The Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference is a free event, but registration is requested. An optional meal ticket may be purchased for $20. Children are welcome, but childcare will not be provided. For more information, visit TruthandLiberty.net/Victory.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
