Martini Golf Classic Tournament at Gleneagles Country Club

Join us on Saturday, October 15, 2022

Proceeds from this event allow families with children fighting cancer in need of financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance.

I met people who were struggling financially. I learned there are programs that help you with medical bills, but they don’t pay your house payment or your car payment or buy groceries.”
— Doc Reno
DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm for the Martini Golf Classic Tournament at the exclusive Gleneagles Country Club, in Delray Beach, Florida. The Golf Tournament will benefit My Family Matters Foundation a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization. Proceeds from this event allow families with children fighting cancer in need of financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance.

REGISTRATION: https://golfcharitytournaments.com/martini-golf-classic/
Single Golfer: $200. Foursome: $800

BECOME PART OF THIS AMAZING EVENT https://online.fliphtml5.com/kepej/eskd/#p=1

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:
Registration begins at 11:30 am
Shotgun start at 1:00 pm
Drinks and snacks provided on the course
Full course Italian Buffet Dinner
Cash bar
Silent Auction &
Awards Ceremony

CONTESTS:

Hole-in-One (front 9) entry Prize of $1,000,000
Hole-in-One (back 9) Beat the Pro Ladies European Tour Player
Eagle on a Par 5 – Win a $5,000 Trip of a Lifetime for (2) to Pebble Beach, Brandon Dunes or Pinehurst with two rounds of golf for two
Closets to the Pin contest
Putting for Liquor Bottles Contest
Canon Ball Contest
First, Second & Third Prizes

The Golf Tournament will benefit My Family Matters Foundation https://myfamilymattersfoundation.org/). Proceeds from this event allow families with children fighting cancer in need of financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance.

For additional information, please contact Doris Muscarella at: doris@golfcharitytournaments.com, (561) 299-4946.

Doris Muscarella
Golf Charity Tournaments
+1 954-240-4853
doris@golfcharitytournaments.com
Martini Golf Classic Tournament at Gleneagles Country Club

