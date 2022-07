Martini Golf Classic Tournament at Gleneagles Country Club

Join us on Saturday, October 15, 2022

Proceeds from this event allow families with children fighting cancer in need of financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance.

I met people who were struggling financially. I learned there are programs that help you with medical bills, but they don’t pay your house payment or your car payment or buy groceries.” — Doc Reno

DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm for the Martini Golf Classic Tournament at the exclusive Gleneagles Country Club, in Delray Beach, Florida. The Golf Tournament will benefit My Family Matters Foundation a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization. Proceeds from this event allow families with children fighting cancer in need of financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance.REGISTRATION: https://golfcharitytournaments.com/martini-golf-classic/ Single Golfer: $200. Foursome: $800BECOME PART OF THIS AMAZING EVENT https://online.fliphtml5.com/kepej/eskd/#p=1 TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:Registration begins at 11:30 amShotgun start at 1:00 pmDrinks and snacks provided on the courseFull course Italian Buffet DinnerCash barSilent Auction &Awards CeremonyCONTESTS:Hole-in-One (front 9) entry Prize of $1,000,000Hole-in-One (back 9) Beat the Pro Ladies European Tour PlayerEagle on a Par 5 – Win a $5,000 Trip of a Lifetime for (2) to Pebble Beach, Brandon Dunes or Pinehurst with two rounds of golf for twoClosets to the Pin contestPutting for Liquor Bottles ContestCanon Ball ContestFirst, Second & Third PrizesThe Golf Tournament will benefit My Family Matters Foundation https://myfamilymattersfoundation.org/ ). Proceeds from this event allow families with children fighting cancer in need of financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance.For additional information, please contact Doris Muscarella at: doris@golfcharitytournaments.com, (561) 299-4946.