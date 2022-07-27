Confirmed OTAR Part 145 & Part 39 Combined Training is coming to Sofia in August 2022
Overseas Territory Aviation Regulations (OTAR) Part 145 & Part 39 Combined Training – 4 Days
Dates: 22-25 August 2022
Venue: SAS Training Academy – Sofia, Bulgaria
Price: 1205 EUR
Early Bird discount is available before 15 August 2022 - See details
Multiple discount opportunities + an option for enrolment in FOC Relevant Foundation online course are available
Training details:
This course aims to provide the delegates with an awareness of the structure, composition, and impact of the OTAR regulatory obligations. They will understand the environment driving the Part 145 and CAMO process & will gain detailed knowledge of the key components of OTAR 145 MOE. The participants will also understand the OTAR 145 Quality and Safety System & will be able to use the regulation to support full compliance within an Aircraft Maintenance Organization (AMO) and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO). The course will provide them with knowledge regarding the environment driving the maintenance management process and the key components of OTAR 39 Maintenance Control Manual.
Which Subjects will be addressed during the training?
Day 1
- Definitions
- Introduction to high-level applicable regulations, including the role of OTARs and OTACs and Continued Airworthiness
- Accountable Manager Obligations (OTAC 145-6)
- Airworthiness and Continued Airworthiness Concepts
- Overview Aircraft Maintenance Organisation Approval Part 145
- Part 145 Subpart A – General
- Part 145 Subpart B – Safety Management System (OTAC 145-7)
- General Introduction to Overseas Territory Aviation Authority Safety Management Systems
- Part 145 Subpart C – Approval Requirements
- Part 145 Subpart D – Option 2 requirements.
Day 2
- OTAC Review and consideration of Best Practice Related Documents
- OTAC 145-1: Maintenance Facilities (OTAR Part 145.103)
- OTAC 145-2: Equipment, Tools, and Materials (OTAR Part 145.109)
- OTAC 145-3 : Maintenance Data (OTAR Part 145.111)
- OTAC 145-4: Production Planning (OTAR Part 145.113)
- OTAC 145-5: Maintenance Records – OTAR Part 145.117
- OTAC 145-9: Aircraft Maintenance Engineers – Personal Responsibility When Medically Unfit or Under the Influence of Drink or Drugs
- OTAC 145-10: Maintenance Organisation Approval & Approval of the Maintenance Organisation Exposition (MOE)
- OTAC 145-12: Aircraft Parts (OTAR Part 145.59)
The content of days 3 and 4 is available here
Instructor Details
The course will be delivered by the SAS CEO Steve Bentley. He has over 40 years of experience in commercial aviation, including more than 12 years in the airworthiness department of Virgin Atlantic – a major UK international airline. Steve has in-depth knowledge of the EASA regulatory structure. He is also a competent trainer with a huge portfolio of subjects including both aviation operations and maintenance disciplines. The instructor is a trained ISO 9000 lead auditor, as well as IOSA trained. With decades of practical experience, Steve has the ability to support the development of working solutions to many organisational challenges which are faced within the operational and maintenance environment.
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“Everything was in appropriate timing and in a good climate.”
“Maximum points for the instructor’s effort and explanation.”
“The instructor provided enough room for all the questions to be asked”
“A lot of additional information to make things clearer was provided.”
