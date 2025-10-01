Support hours image

Sofema Online Extends Client Support Hours with New Shift Working

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL), provider of EASA-compliant aviation regulatory and vocational training, has expanded its client support hours by introducing a weekday shift system. The change is intended to provide earlier and later coverage across multiple time zones, helping both individual learners and corporate clients receive timely assistance.SOL delivers more than 400 courses, diplomas, and packages, along with options such as the Freedom Pass, Privileged Training Partner (PTP) benefits, and Enroll Now Pay Later (ENPL) financing. The platform combines training content with assessments, certification, and reporting, while also offering structured pathways such as CAMO Diplomas and the OPS Hub for enterprise-level operators.This year, SOL expects between 35,000 and 40,000 enrolments in its online training programs. The expansion of client support forms part of an ongoing focus on improving services for learners worldwide.New Support Hours (Monday–Friday)Eastern European Time (EET, UTC+2)-Early Shift: 06:30–14:30-Late Shift: 12:30–20:30Singapore Time (SGT, UTC+8)-Early Shift: 12:30–20:30-Late Shift: 18:30–02:30 (next day)New York – US Eastern Time (ET)When EDT (UTC−4) is in effect:– Early Shift: 00:30–08:30– Late Shift: 06:30–14:30When EST (UTC−5) is in effect:– Early Shift: 23:30–07:30– Late Shift: 05:30–13:30Impact for learners and organisationsThe new schedule allows shorter response times for enrolments, invoice processing, access resets, and learning-related queries. It also provides practical support coverage across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, offering smoother handling of corporate enrolments, reporting, and platform-related requests.Examples of support covered by the extended hours include:Bulk enrolments and seat allocationsPurchase orders, pro-formas, and invoicingLMS access, password resets, and course mappingTraining progress reports and certificate retrievalGuidance on course selection across EASA, FAA, and UK CAA domainsFlagship programs supported under the extended hours: Individual Freedom Pass (IFP) – unlimited access for individual learners Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) – cost-effective training with reporting for teams SOL Plus Membership – additional benefits for frequent learnersPrivileged Training Partner (PTP) – structured agreements for long-term training needsEnrol Now, Pay Later (ENPL) – financing options to align with organisational cash flowCAMO Diplomas & Packages – structured competence-building programsOPS Hub (Enterprise) – dedicated staff training for operators via hidden coursesOrganisations planning training programs are encouraged to consider the Corporate Freedom Pass, PTP agreements, or SOL Plus Pro, while making use of the extended support availability.

