NEXCOM vROK 3030 Powers the Next Generation of Railway Passenger Information and Train Operator Displays
Open Frame Panel PC and LCD Screens Improve Passenger Entertainment Systems with a Smaller Installation Footprint
It powers the next generation of passenger information and entertainment options, with minimal fuss”FREMONT, CA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle appliance, announced today launch of the vROK 3030, an open frame panel PC designed to power the next generation of Railway Passenger Information Systems (PIS) and Train Operator Displays (TOD). The space saving, powerful device replaces traditional box PC screens and connecting cables with a sleek vROK 3030 open frame panel PC and additional screens. Powering center aisle, front, and rear passenger information systems, as well as above-door displays, sleeping car entertainment systems, and TODs, the vROK 3030 extends HDMI visibility over longer distances, with less hardware space required.
— Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM
The NEXCOM vROK 3030 is powered by the latest Intel Atom® x6414RE processor, supporting both Windows and Linux operating systems and designed for WLAN/WWAN wireless connectivity over Wi-Fi 6E and 5G NR. Through LCD monitor, 1 × HDMI, and 1 × DP video outputs, the vROK 3030 delivers triple display capability to enhance passenger information, advertising, and onboard entertainment capabilities.
“The vROK 3030 in-vehicle open frame panel PC is a powerful Intel processor that streamlines installation, setup, and maintenance for public transit systems,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “It powers the next generation of passenger information and entertainment options, with minimal fuss. The PC receives information over WiFi, then displays it throughout the target area – extending the reach of in-cabin entertainment and information, while reducing the installation footprint.”
The open frame design of the NEXCOM vROK 3030 supports seamless integration into a wide variety of enclosures. In contrast to box PCs installed under seats or behind panels, requiring complex installation and long connection cables, the open frame panel PC for railway applications is a space-saving, all-in-one device. The panel PC is used as one of the viewing screens, requiring shorter cables to the additional displays. For above-door or other large displays, screens can be paired together.
The vROK 3030 fanless embedded PC features a 10.4” TFT LCD monitor with PCAP touch, 1024 x 768 resolution, and sunlight-readable 1200 nits of brightness. External displays are supported by an HDMI 1.4b (3840 x 2160@30 Hz) and DisplayPort 1.4 (4096 x 2160@60 Hz). Other features include supporting up to four CVBS or two PoE cameras, for applications that include video surveillance and rear-view mirrors enabling the highest video quality.
Features
• Intel Atom® x6414RE quad-core processor, 9W
• 10.4” TFT LCD monitor with PCAP touch (optional)
• IPS LCD, wide viewing angle, 1024 × 768 resolution
• Sunlight readable capability: 1,200nits LCD brightness
• LCD monitor, 1× HDMI, 1 × DP video outputs for triple displays
• Open frame design for seamless integration into any enclosure
• 24VDC EN 50155, class OT3 (-30~70°C) certificated for railway
• CVBS input for analog camera × 4 (works with optional capture card)
• PoE supported for IP camera × 2 (optional)
• Isolated CANBus 2.0 × 1
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
Peter Yang
NEXCOM
peteryang@nexcom.com