Arrest Made in Robbery (Snatch) Offenses in the First District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery (Snatch) offenses that occurred in the First District. The cases are listed below.

 

On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, the suspect snatched the victim’s cell phone in the 100 block of L Street, Southeast, then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22-102-647

 

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm, the suspect, who was driving a vehicle, approached the victim near the intersection of Half Street and I Street, Southeast. The suspect asked to use the victim’s cell phone. The suspect snatched the victim’s cell phone then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22-104-981

 

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 3:10 pm, two suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim in the 1100 block of Half Street, Southeast. The suspect asked to use the victim’s cell phone. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s cell phone then both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22-105-413

 

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:37 pm, the victim was walking near the intersection of Half Street and K Street, Southeast, when the suspect asked to use the victim’s cell phone. The suspect snatched the victim’s cell phone then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 22-106-976

 

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 31-year-old London Washington, of Indian Head, MD, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

