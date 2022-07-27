Caregiver Action Network’s Tips for Caregivers Highlighted in Good Housekeeping
WASHINGTON DC, MD, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Housekeeping, America’s iconic guide, highlighted Caregiver Action Network in “What I Learned When I Became My Parents’ Caregiver” published July 26, 2022. The article featured Caregiver Action Network’s advice that caregivers keep your loved one’s patient file and medication list up to date and gather important documents about finances, investments, deeds, and titles in one place. It’s also advised to take care of any financial and legal issues such as having a will, durable power of attorney, or advance directives set up.
Good Housekeeping also focuses on CAN’s view on the importance of respite care. The purpose of respite is to allow the caregiver to rest, recharge, and remember that there is life beyond caregiving. “Being a caregiver is stressful and, over time, it can take a toll on one’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being. It is critical that caregivers take care of themself so that they can stay strong enough to care for their loved one,” said CAN’s CEO John Schall.
Visit CaregiverAction.org for more information on getting organized, different financial and legal issues, and respite care. Family Caregivers can also contact our free Caregiver Help Desk.
For more information on Caregiver Action Network, visit https://www.caregiveraction.org/
About CAN
Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.
Jodi Koehn-Pike
Jodi Koehn-Pike
Caregiver Action Network
+1 202-454-3970
JKoehnPike@caregiveraction.org