OOm Bags 8 Wins At The Agency Of The Year Awards 2022
OOm, a leading digital marketing agency did it again and took home 8 wins at the Agency Of The Year Awards 2022. Discover their newly achieved milestones here.
OOm has grown and transcended boundaries. These accolades fuel our passion, spurring us on to deliver nothing less than perfection.”SINGAPORE, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore, won eight awards at Marketing Interactive’s Agency of the Year Awards 2022, including the coveted title ‘Overall Local Hero Of The Year’.
— Wyvan Xu, the COO and Co-Founder of OOm
OOm clinched five wins from the same award ceremony programme last year, including Lead Generation Agency of the Year 2021 – Gold and Local Hero (Double Wins), Search Marketing Agency of the Year 2021 – Gold and Local Hero (Double Wins), and Overall Local Hero Of The Year 2021.
This July 2022, Marketing Interactive celebrated a remarkable year of brilliant work done by CMOs across Singapore despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the world. They want to give credit to agencies that have worked hard to develop the most creative, innovative, and effective output.
𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗼 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀
Last month, OOm was featured as a digital marketing agency shortlisted in six categories for Marketing Interactive’s Agency of the Year Awards 2022. The majority of the finalist recognitions that OOm received became winning entries.
The categories that OOm has won are shown below:
• Lead Generation Agency of the Year – Gold and Local Hero (Double Wins)
• Search Marketing Agency of the Year – Silver and Local Hero (Double Wins)
• Independent Agency of the Year – Silver
• Performance Marketing Agency of the Year – Bronze
• Digital Agency of the Year – Local Hero
Apart from winning in these categories, OOm has also been recognised as the ‘Overall Local Hero Of The Year’ for the second consecutive time this year. It is the most coveted title since it means whoever has been recognised as the best local agency is the one that businesses can rely on.
‘We are truly humbled to be recognised in multiple categories. The past 2 years have been hard on everyone and the awards emphasise how resilient and tenacious all of us in this industry can be. Beyond serving as a testament to our expertise, it reaffirms that we are also helping our clients with their business goals. Positioning ourselves as a partner-centric agency, this is of high importance to us,’ Ian Cheow, the CEO and co-founder of OOm.
The ‘Lead Generation Agency of the Year’ was a brand-new category added last year that OOm has managed to take home and received the Gold and Local Hero Of The Year award for 2 years in a row.
The co-founder and COO Wyvan Xu of OOm also spoke about its recent achievements and how they will work hard to provide better solutions to their client’s business growth, ‘Over the years, OOm has grown and transcended boundaries. These accolades fuel our passion, spurring us on to deliver nothing less than perfection. They are a reminder that we should always strive for the best and never settle for anything less’.
𝗙𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Marketing Interactive, the leading source of advertising, marketing, and media intelligence in Asia, was established in June 2002 to publish news from the digital marketing industry. Marketing Interactive set up an annual awarding ceremony programme for the ‘Agency Of The Year' to recognise the effort of chief marketing officers (CMOs) across various Asian countries, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand
To guarantee a fair and square evaluation among the 32 categories, Marketing Interactive invited 22 marketing experts to Singapore to become a jury panel. They evaluated the entries of the digital marketing agencies that entered the Marketing Interactive’s Agency of the Year Awards 2022, starting December 2021 until April 2022.
After three months of accessing the outstanding business performance, portfolio of clients and campaigns, people & culture and contributions that digital marketing agencies have brought to Singapore’s digital marketing industry at large, the jury panel was able to make a fair judgement. They have determined who the winners were for each category, including who would receive the ‘Overall Local Hero Of The Year’.
Here are the judging criteria designed by Marketing Interactive for Agency of the Year Awards 2022:
• 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 - 𝟮𝟱%
A digital marketing agency should submit an outline of the commercial performance of their company over the awards period.
• 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗧 - 𝟮𝟱%
Detail how a digital marketing company has developed their product and service offering over the awards period.
• 𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗣𝗟𝗘 - 𝟮𝟱%
Describe how they have succeeded in managing their digital marketing teams, including development, retention and key talent hires.
• 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦 - 𝟮𝟱%
Explain how they have communicated their digital marketing company’s perspectives and points of view, including industry contribution and thought- leadership.
The editor-in-chief of Marketing Interactive, Rezwana Manjur, even applauded how grateful they are to all the digital marketing experts that became part of their jury panel for Agency of the Year Awards 2022. ‘We’d like to thank all our senior marketers on our jury panel that set aside time to assess this year’s submissions. Thank you for providing professional client-side perspectives,’ she said.
The team behind Marketing Interactive’s Agency of the Year Awards 2022 also extended their congratulations to all the winners across 32 categories and hope to see all of them again next year.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗢𝗺
Since its founding in 2006, OOm has become one of the top e-commerce and digital marketing businesses and has received numerous accolades. In addition, OOm also attained the status of 2022 Premier Google Partner, placing it among the top 3% of Google's Singapore partners and qualifying it as a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor for services related to digital marketing and e-commerce development.
Every achievement that OOm has received since its inception is all because of offices and teams of highly competent marketers in China, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. These allow OOm, an award-winning digital marketing agency to create an international perspective on digital marketing and think of better tactics for increasing brand awareness and online visibility.
