St. Albans Barracks / Pride Flag Investigation Update and Attempt to ID

**UPDATE**

The Vermont State Police has continued its investigation into the Pride flag-related crimes in Isle La Motte. The Vermont State Police has identified a total of nine related incidents that have occurred in the area of Main Street in Isle La Motte since 7/11/22. At this time, the crimes appear to be limited to vandalism of property and theft of flags. Investigation determined that these incidents are correlated with the display of Pride flags on the properties in which the crimes were committed.

The Vermont State Police is launching a joint investigation with the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office due to reports being made to both agencies. The Vermont State Police informed the Attorney General’s Office that more incidents occurred.

One of the victims captured the theft of a Pride flag on a game camera. A still photo of the suspect is attached to this release. Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo, witnessed similar events, has information or has recently been the victim of a similar incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Albans at 802-524-5993 or the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office at 802-372-4482.

**Initial News Release**

On July 23, 2022 at approximately 0119 hours, VSP St Albans barracks received a report of flags that were set on fire at a residence in Isle La Motte. The fire spread to the tree that the flags were on, triggering a Fire Department response. Investigation revealed that a “Progress Pride Flag” and a “Trans Pride Flag” were ignited shortly before the time of the call. It was reported that this is one of several similar incidents in the area occurring in the last month. The State Police has informed the Attorney General’s Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting System. Anyone who witnessed this event, has information or has recently been the victim of a similar incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Albans at 802-524-5993.