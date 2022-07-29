Submit Release
Economy not Affecting Homes For Sale in Monroe, GA

People are racing to buy homes in Monroe for its strategic location and small-town feel

MONROE, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautiful homes are on the market in historic Monroe. Lying only 46 miles east of Atlanta, at the junction of Highway 138 and U.S. 78, it takes a little over an hour to reach the city. It is no wonder that Monroe has grown to 14,000 residents. Homes for sale in Monroe, GA are a great opportunity to enjoy small town living with quick access to Atlanta or Athens.

Providing relief from prices in and around Atlanta, Monroe’s homes average almost $350K. In 2022, homes are spending longer on the market, about 22 days, but are still moving quickly. Both historic homes and more recent construction have a lot to offer young people, families and retirees. Residents can commute to, or recreate in, nearby Atlanta or Athens, which is even closer.

A native of Walton County, realtor Jaclyn Myers sells over $13 million in Georgia real estate each year. That number reflects how much she cares about her clients’ stories, priorities and best interests. “As a native daughter of the area, I can provide value far beyond matching up basic house specs for buyers looking at homes for sale in Monroe, GA.” She helps families and individuals hit the ground running with local knowledge about property, schools, recreation and other resources.

Speak with Jaclyn Myers about homes in Monroe today: https://www.jaclynmyersrealestate.com/

