N.C. Mountain State Fair competition entries open

General exhibits and livestock deadlines are Aug. 26 RALEIGH – Blue ribbons are waiting at this year’s N.C. Mountain State Fair. If you think your artwork, crafts, baked foods, landscaping, honey, livestock and more are ribbon-worthy then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. The Mountain State Fair is even adding a new competition this year for youth cavies or guinea pigs. “Competitions are the heart of a fair and the opportunity for the community to showcase what makes them the best,” said Sean McKeon, N.C. Mountain State Fair manager. “Exhibitors are encouraged to make their entries early as popular categories can fill up. All general exhibit competitions are free to enter and are open to any North Carolina resident.” Exhibitors must have registered online prior to the entry deadline. New this year, exhibitors can register and submit entries online using ShoWorks, an online application system that is widely used at fairs across the country. “Exhibitors can enter exhibits at the website or by downloading the ShoWorks app. This will help streamline the process, report results quicker and be a way that exhibitors can manage multiple exhibits at a fair or even several fairs,” said Tamara Crain, entry department coordinator. “Since this is new, we have also provided step-by-step instructions for entering each competition on our website.” Only online entries are allowed. As for all other exhibits, applicants can submit entries for the following deadlines by 11:55 p.m. on their due date. General Exhibits Aug. 26

Cooking Competitions Aug. 12

Livestock Contests Aug. 26

Gospel Singing Contest Aug. 12

Clogging Championship Aug. 5 – First cut off

Pageant Aug. 28

Ice Cream Eating Contest Sept. 13 by 6:00 pm The new youth cavy show will be held in conjunction with the youth rabbit show. Categories include youth cavy, pet class and costume. More information about this year’s new competitions can be found at https://www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/competitions. The 2022 Mountain State Fair runs Sep. 9-18 at the Western N.C. Ag Center in Fletcher. -30-