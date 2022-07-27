Bimonthly Q&A Sessions with CellCore Founding Doctors Provided to Educate Health Practitioners
Education and Research Is a Top Priority for CellCore Biosciences
We’re dedicated in providing these interactive webinars to allow our practitioners to ask direct questions to the doctors behind the products.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences, a health company, presents a webinar called Live with the Docs (LWTD) (https://cellcore.com/pages/live) on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month for healthcare practitioners to ask direct questions to CellCore’s founding doctors.
CellCore provides unique products to support foundational aspects of health, such as gut health, immunity, and mitochondrial function. The company partners with many types of practitioners — including chiropractors, MDs, and naturopaths — and offers them natural products at a wholesale price for their patients.
Dr. Debbie Denno, CellCore Education Liaison, says, “Connecting with and educating CellCore practitioners is a huge priority for us. We’re dedicated in providing these interactive webinars to allow our practitioners to ask direct questions to the doctors behind the products.”
LWTD has been available to practitioners since 2018. In these webinars, the founding doctors are able to dig into the details and provide personalized answers for practitioners. In a recent LWTD, Dr. Jay and Dr. Todd fielded a wide variety of questions, including topics like detox pathways, Lyme disease, muscle testing, parasites, and psoriasis.
Dr. Jay Davidson, CellCore co-founder, says, “This direct line to practitioners helps our leadership team keep a hand to the pulse of our consumers. We are able to truly listen to their concerns, advise on potential solutions, and pivot within the company according to their feedback.”
In addition to LWTD, CellCore offers an extensive Learning Center to guide practitioners through product use and the latest in holistic medicine, including a library of articles on a variety of health concepts. CellCore also hosts a yearly, three-day-long practitioner health conference called ECO (Exponential Clinical Outcomes). This year’s ECO is August 18th-20th in Boise, Idaho. Learn more on the CellCore event website (https://cellcore.com/pages/events)
To learn more about LWTD and its exclusive content, visit the CellCore practitioner dashboard (https://dashboard.cellcore.com/learningcenter/liveqa). To register as a CellCore practitioner and gain access to the bimonthly webinar, visit the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/pages/register-practitioner).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining health through root cause solutions. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
