Nathan Love, the studio behind Snoop Dogg and Eminem’s Bored Ape music video, and BoredJobs announce a partnership

The partnership ensures brands hiring Bored Ape NFTs have world-class creative expertise at their disposal when bringing the popular characters to life

SINGAPORE, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, MouseBelt –an ecosystem building the future of blockchain and web3 innovation, media, and education–announced a strategic partnership between its Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT IP licensing marketplace BoredJobs.com, and Nathan Love , an award-winning animation studio located in NYC.This partnership marks the most recent development by both companies to bring the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection into the mainstream. Most notably, Nathan Love was responsible for creating one of the most popular videos featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. On the final day of the Apefest 2022 event at NFT.NYC guests saw the premiere of this video from two celebrities who've purchased Bored Apes, Eminem and Snoop Dogg As fans enjoyed the video created by Nathan Love, the MouseBelt team was mere days away from releasing the first version of Boredjobs.com, which would quickly become the world's largest NFT IP licensing marketplace. In the first month since launch, Boredjobs.com has seen over 1000 requests from owners who want to claim their ape and brands looking to license IP from Bored Ape owners."As brands and clients of all types look to make world-class creative campaigns featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club characters, the demand for teams who can execute those visions will continue to rise. The partnership between Nathan Love and BoredJobs.com will serve as the gold standard for the NFT space," says Patrick McLain, co-founder of MouseBelt.This mutual partnership will allow both brands to focus on what each other does best. BoredJobs will focus on growing the ape owners in its catalog while bringing new brand and client deals to Nathan Love. For Nathan Love, they will leverage past expertise in helping clients such as Nickelodeon, Kellogg's, Activision/Blizzard, Coca-Cola, and music videos with Katy Perry, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg, to bring the client's ideas to life.In discussing the partnership, Joe Burrascano, Executive Creative Director / Founder of Nathan Love, said, "Our studio is excited by the new opportunities emerging in the web3 space, as our expertise in character creation, world building and storytelling is uniquely positioned to help brands create and explore a whole new universe of potential. Having MouseBelt as a partner as we dive deeper into this world is a dream come true, and I’m eager to show the world what’s possible. ."About MouseBelt:MouseBelt is a globally recognized full-service blockchain accelerator that works to invest in early-stage blockchain projects. Our development shop, MouseBelt Engineering - is a team of engineers who work to build out projects. Our MouseBelt University Program is one of the largest associations of student blockchain organizations globally, bringing together over 80+ institutions in 14 countries. In addition to working directly with students, we have built relationships with administrators and faculty at these institutions to drive more cross-campus and industry collaborations.After spending the last two years working on various forms of web3 media, MouseBelt decided to create BoredJobs.com. Past media work includes interviews with crypto leaders, hosting some of the most significant web3 events, creating a crypto Hollywood docuseries, and eventually animating 100+ Bored (and Mutant) Apes resulting in some of the most popular NFT videos globally.About Nathan Love:Nathan Love is an independent Animation Production Company headquartered in New York City. We are passionate about character-driven storytelling, weaving heart and humor into everything we do. Our work is shaped by a diverse global roster of creative directors, each bringing their unique style and distinctive voice.We have participated in countless animated endeavors, including projects with Nickelodeon, Kellogg's, Activision/Blizzard, Coca-Cola, and music videos with Katy Perry, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. With an incredible team, over two decades of experience, and the support of our legendary partner, Aardman, no assignment is too big, and no idea is too small.

