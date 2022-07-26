Submit Release
August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

Before the kids head back to school, it’s a perfect time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 5,600 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August.     

BODY OF WATER

WEEK TO BE STOCKED

NUMBER OF TROUT

Iron Lake

Aug. 1-5

1,000

Kids Creek Pond

Aug. 8-12

200

Perkins Lake

Aug. 22-26

300

Salmon River (Decker Flat to Buckhorn Bridge)

Aug. 1-5 & Aug. 8-12

600 total

Salmon River (Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs

Aug. 1-5

1,000

Sawtooth Kids Pond

Aug. 1-5 & Aug.15-19

200 total

Stanley Lake

Aug. 8-12

1,100

Valley Creek

Aug. 1-5, Aug. 8-12               & Aug. 22-26

1,200 total

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions.  Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.  If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

