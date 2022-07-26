August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region
Before the kids head back to school, it’s a perfect time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 5,600 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August.
|
BODY OF WATER
|
WEEK TO BE STOCKED
|
NUMBER OF TROUT
|
Iron Lake
|
Aug. 1-5
|
1,000
|
Kids Creek Pond
|
Aug. 8-12
|
200
|
Perkins Lake
|
Aug. 22-26
|
300
|
Salmon River (Decker Flat to Buckhorn Bridge)
|
Aug. 1-5 & Aug. 8-12
|
600 total
|
Salmon River (Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs
|
Aug. 1-5
|
1,000
|
Sawtooth Kids Pond
|
Aug. 1-5 & Aug.15-19
|
200 total
|
Stanley Lake
|
Aug. 8-12
|
1,100
|
Valley Creek
|
Aug. 1-5, Aug. 8-12 & Aug. 22-26
|
1,200 total
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.