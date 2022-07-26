Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,672 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004177

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2022 5:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Trojan Pond, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED #1: Ashley Rueda                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

ACCUSED #2: Jennifer Lort                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

             

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 07/23/2022 the State Police was notified of an assault that occurred at Trojan Pond in East Montpelier. The involved parties had left the scene.  Troopers from the Berlin Barracks made contact with Lort on the night of 07/23/22 and located Rueda on the night of 07/25/22.  Subsequent investigation revealed that Lort and Rueda engaged in a physical altercation during an argument.  Lort and Rueda were both issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/01/2022 at 08:00 AM to answer to the offense of Disorderly Conduct.   

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 at 8:00 AM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.