Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

CASE#: 22A3004177

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2022 5:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Trojan Pond, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED #1: Ashley Rueda

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

ACCUSED #2: Jennifer Lort

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/23/2022 the State Police was notified of an assault that occurred at Trojan Pond in East Montpelier. The involved parties had left the scene. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks made contact with Lort on the night of 07/23/22 and located Rueda on the night of 07/25/22. Subsequent investigation revealed that Lort and Rueda engaged in a physical altercation during an argument. Lort and Rueda were both issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/01/2022 at 08:00 AM to answer to the offense of Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.