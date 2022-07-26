Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004177
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/23/2022 5:45 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Trojan Pond, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED #1: Ashley Rueda
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
ACCUSED #2: Jennifer Lort
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/23/2022 the State Police was notified of an assault that occurred at Trojan Pond in East Montpelier. The involved parties had left the scene. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks made contact with Lort on the night of 07/23/22 and located Rueda on the night of 07/25/22. Subsequent investigation revealed that Lort and Rueda engaged in a physical altercation during an argument. Lort and Rueda were both issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/01/2022 at 08:00 AM to answer to the offense of Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.