Nevoa Inc. Announces Martin McGonagle as New CEO
Martin McGonagle has assumed the position of CEO of Nevoa to support the company’s rapid growth initiatives.
Martin McGonagle’s proven history in commercialization and high-performing teams make him the right leader at this time for Nevoa.”GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevoa Inc., a leader in the field of automated whole-room disinfection, today announced that Mr. Michael Hudson will step down from his role as CEO and transition solely to his position as Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Martin McGonagle will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McGonagle will also serve as a member of Nevoa®’s Board of Directors.
— Mike Hudson
“Throughout our history, Nevoa has engaged in deliberate and thoughtful long-term planning to drive value for our customers and our investors. The team’s development of the first Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) fogging robot, Nimbus®, and our proprietary HOCl solution, Microburst™, squarely positions the company to be a major contributor to the disinfection market,” said Mr. Hudson. “The time is right to evolve our leadership in a way that bolsters the commercialization of our products while building the strong, high-performing teams needed to support it.”
Mr. McGonagle joins Nevoa with more than thirty years of experience in the Healthcare and Medical device industries. Most recently he was General Manager at SC Johnson Professional, where he was responsible for leading the healthcare technology and product businesses. Before joining SC Johnson Professional, Mr. McGonagle served in a variety of leadership roles over 13 years at GE Healthcare. Earlier in his career, Mr. McGonagle held positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing. Prior to his corporate career, Mr. McGonagle served as an Officer and Aviator in the US Army. Mr. McGonagle is an Alumnus of Harvard Business School, has an MBA from the University of Wisconsin and a Bachelor of Arts from Arizona State University.
“I am delighted and honored to lead Nevoa at this incredibly exciting time and to have the opportunity to advance its purpose of reducing Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) while simultaneously addressing the current labor challenges of the healthcare community.” said Mr. McGonagle. “The recent launch of the next-generation Nimbus has Nevoa well-positioned to profoundly change the infection prevention landscape and vastly improve on the status quo. I am happy Mike will continue as our Board chair as we carry forward the momentum and the customer-oriented culture he has established at Nevoa.”
“Martin’s proven history in commercialization and high-performing teams makes him the right next leader for Nevoa,” said Mr. Hudson. “I look forward to working with him closely as he transitions into his new role while I continue my commitment to Nevoa as chair of the board.”
About Nevoa Inc.
Nevoa Inc. (https://nevoainc.com), headquartered in Gilbert, Ariz., was founded to invent technology-based disinfection products that eliminate Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) that endanger the health of patients and staff while costing the healthcare community billions of dollars every year. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old manual disinfection and cleaning practices to highly effective, automated protocols that provide superior disinfection at a reduced overall cost. To address the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes the answer is in technology-based solutions that automate disinfection for better and more consistent results.
Nevoa’s flagship product, Nimbus, is a robot that atomizes Nevoa’s hospital-grade, EPA registered disinfectant into a dense fog in an unoccupied room. The disinfectant reaches 100% of room surfaces and also disinfects the air. Nimbus’ rapid dehumidification process automatically removes any remaining disinfectant solution, allowing for immediate room re-entry. The system has been proven to be 99.9999% effective against pathogens that cause Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) and is 300 times more effective than manual cleaning alone. Automating the disinfection process has also been shown to reduce labor by up to 64%, allowing EVS personnel to focus on other tasks. For more information visit https://nevoainc.com.
###
Ernest Cunningham
Nevoa Inc.
+1 480-361-4071
ernest.cunningham@nevoainc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn