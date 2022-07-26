Submit Release
Girder installation at I-80 Baxter Interchange

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc. will be installing girders on the eastbound structure at Baxter Interchange at Exit 111 and will be requiring the closure of the crossroad underneath.  The crossroad closure will be in effect during the daytime hours of 7am to 5pm from July 27th to July 30th each day.   

Those traveling to and from the airport are advised to plan accordingly.  Both the eastbound and westbound ramps at Baxter Interchange will be open but those traveling to or from the airport may be required to take the South Belt Loop to WYO 430 to Middle Baxter Road route or by using the Superior Exit 122 to the service road route depending on the direction of travel.

The project encompasses work on roughly 13 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs.  Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving and bridge replacement and rehabilitation. 

The completion date for this project is set for July 31, 2023. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.   For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

