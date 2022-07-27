Multiverse Computing Announces Quantum Digital Twin Initiative with Bosch Group
Optimization Solution to be Pioneered in Bosch's Madrid Manufacturing Facility to Enhance Quality Control and Production Efficiencies
This is one of the first applications of quantum computing with a digital twin. We believe it will provide a whole new level of insight and advantage to Bosch’s manufacturing operations.”SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiverse Computing, a global leader in delivering value-based quantum computing solutions, today announced a collaboration in a research project with the Bosch Automotive Electronics plant in Madrid to leverage the power of quantum computing in the virtual replica or “digital twin” of a factory.
Multiverse is implementing quantum-based optimization algorithms at Bosch, delivering cutting-edge electronics components to several OEMs around the world.
The Multiverse software solution will leverage data to assess the performance of individual equipment as well as broader production processes to enhance quality control and improve overall efficiencies, including energy and waste management.
In the words of Carlos Conde, Technical Vice President of the Bosch factory in Madrid, "The collaboration with Multiverse is focused on improving the productivity and competitiveness of our factory by researching the use of quantum and quantum-inspired machine learning tools, aligned with our global Smart Factory strategy. We have a great expectation about the results of the algorithms development using our Big Data and about to spread this knowledge within Bosch organization.”
The companies expect to have results of the current phase (development and implementation of customized quantum and quantum-inspired algorithms) in the Madrid facility later this year with a potential integration in a production environment across Bosch manufacturing facilities to follow.
“We are excited to team with Bosch to take their connected factory strategy to the quantum level,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO of Multiverse Computing. “This is one of the first applications of quantum computing with a digital twin. We believe it will provide a whole new level of insight and advantage to Bosch’s manufacturing operations.”
“This latest Multiverse partnership once again demonstrates the ability for quantum computing to offer real value to companies now, as well as shows the increasing versatility of our solutions,” Lizaso said.
Current Industry 4.0 efforts in Bosch’s 240 plants has resulted in 120,000 connected machines and more than 250,000 devices. Bosch connected solutions could increase productivity up to 25 percent. In 2021 alone, the company recorded sales of more than 800 million euros with connected solutions for manufacturing and logistics.
About Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy. The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices as well as classical high performance computers. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum computing with common software tools. The company serves companies in the mobility, energy, life sciences and industry 4.0 sectors.
