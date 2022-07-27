No More Loading Audio Files in Cisco On-Prem Call Centers; Streaming Queue MusicTM Now Cisco Compatible
Easy On Hold's Streaming Queue MusicTM solution for Cisco on-prem platforms UCCE, PCCE, UCCX, and CUCM 12.5 rigorously tested and approved as Cisco Compatible.
The solution alleviates the inconveniences and limitations associated with static audio-file-based content while producing an enhanced caller experience.”KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- For telecom technicians, marketers and call center managers tired of loading audio files in Cisco on-premise call center queues and agent hold, there’s now an easier way: Streaming Queue MusicTM from Easy On HoldⓇ, which has recently earned Cisco Compatible status. The Cisco Compatible certification verifies that a product has gone through rigorous testing by a neutral third-party Cisco-endorsed vendor and meets the standards set by Cisco, a global leader in IT.
— Julie Brown, CEO Easy On Hold
“The Streaming Queue MusicTM solution was developed to satisfy the demand for flexible queue and hold content that can be managed from the Easy On HoldⓇ customer portal,” says Julie Brown, Easy On Hold CEO. “The solution alleviates the inconveniences and limitations associated with static audio-file-based content while producing an enhanced caller experience.”
In UCCE/PCCE deployments using Cisco VVB 12.5+, a single instance of Streaming Queue MusicTM provides up to ten unique content streams, while simultaneously providing synchronized (or independent) audio streams for “agent hold” in CUCM. This means that callers will hear a “seamless caller experience, not detecting that they’ve been placed back on hold by an agent, which is part of the frustration of callers. This was a common problem that we heard over the years, so we were committed to solving it,” Brown says.
The Streaming Queue MusicTM solution brings a long-desired package of benefits for contact centers, including real-time control and management of content that achieves a superior customer experience. Voiced information (messages) have start/stop dates, pause/play options, playback randomization, message priority playback, and greetings based on time-of-day and day-of-week.
Streaming Queue MusicTM also allows call centers to legally stream ‘hit’ licensed music by major artists into their queue and hold experiences instead of traditional hold music. Tight regulations in the recording industry make it illegal to use copyrighted music on phone platforms without complicated music rights clearances. Easy On HoldⓇ has obtained the rights to stream popular music into phone platforms, “a welcomed update, compared to traditional music on hold alternatives,” Brown says.
“Streaming Queue MusicTM is a major development for the Cisco environment,” says Easy On HoldⓇ Business Development Leader Amy O’Boyle. “No more tedious loading of audio files that start from the beginning. And now, marketing and call center managers can directly control what callers hear at any moment. Callers are deciding to stay on the line or hang up, and with a modern caller experience, they’ll wait because the music is good and the messages are timely.”
Tim Brown, Easy On HoldⓇ founder and CTO, said the solution was developed as both a cloud-based and on-premise service. “The cloud-based service provides streams carried on unique URLs that connect to hundreds of concurrent calls. Larger enterprises will use the SQM appliance on a virtual machine,” he says. A local management portal provides tools and insights to platform integrators and managers.
The Cisco third-party test evaluated installation, configuration, security requirements and detailed performance testing, using UCCE 12.6 with a Cisco 3900 CUBE and Cisco 3845 Gateway.
Cisco has provided a video to explain the integration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2sBE3qLSWw
Founded in 1997, Easy On Hold revolutionized music on hold technology with the introduction of a live stream of licensed music and custom content in 2013. Today, Easy On Hold leads the industry in innovation with end-to-end streaming applications, both cloud-based and on-prem. Named a Verified Cisco Solution Partner in 2020 for streaming into VVB and rtp multicast for CUCM environments. Solutions also include Avaya, Genesys, FreeSwitch, Asterisk, Broadsoft and dozens more, providing a seamless experience across nearly all cloud and on-prem phone system platforms. Easy On Hold is dedicated to driving more customer engagement and resulting revenue for its thousands of customers around the world.
How to Set Up Continuous Audio Streaming on Cisco VVB 12.5