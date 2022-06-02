Relaunch for Pool Party, the classic summertime music channel
The Pool Party Channel is here for good vibes and summer sales. With a mix of pop, classic rock, oldies, country, and reggae, it's perfect for any audience.
This is outdoor party music, pure and simple… ”KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRANDI MUSIC has revamped one of its most popular business music channels just in time for summer, "POOL PARTY,” a mix of pop, classic rock, oldies, country, and reggae. Core artists on the new lineup include BEACH BOYS, JIMMY BUFFET, THE DRIFTERS, BOB MARLEY and KENNY CHESNEY. Other names heard on the playlist since its relaunch include JIMMY CLIFF, JASON MRAZ, DANI HOY and PHARRELL WILLIAMS.
— Mark Shapiro, Chief Curator
“This is the perfect music for vacation and leisure businesses like a marina, a lakeside restaurant, a resort, and the country club,” says Brandi Music Founder Tim Brown. “It’s happy music that puts everybody in a good mood.”
Mark Shapiro, music manager and chief curator, says the channel got a much needed overhaul. “This is outdoor party music, pure and simple… a fun blend that captures the spirit of an outdoor party with pop, classic rock, oldies, country and reggae,” he said.
The channel joins a lineup that includes THE MIX, 8-9-0, ROCKIN’ EASY, 60s, COUNTRY BACKROADS and TAPROOM ROCK.
###
ABOUT BRANDI MUSIC™: Brandi Music™ is a streaming music for business service that provides a robust and intuitive interface for creating a unique audio brand. Brandi Music TM continuously updates music, allows businesses to build custom schedules, mix up to 4 channels at once, designate zones for unique programming, block songs, and add announcements into the mix to play in between songs. The service is profanity-free. Sister company Easy On Hold® also enables businesses to stream the same content into phone on hold queues in Cisco, Genesys, Mitel, Avaya, Broadsoft, Asterisk and many other VOIP and PBX phone systems.
Keegan Brown
Easy On Hold
+1 8887984653
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn