Brandi Music Hires Music Manager Mark Shapiro
Shapiro Will Design and Improve Channels for North American Streaming Business Music Service
On-location and on-hold music need not be something people are just pounded with but instead, can actually make a meaningful contribution to their day.”KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandi Music, providing streaming licensed music for business telephone systems, contact centers, and overhead and in-store environments, has hired Mark Shapiro to join its music curation team as music manager. In this position, he will choose songs and design channels for most of the service's more than 70 channels, which can be mixed live to create unique listener experiences. Scheduled and on-demand promotional announcements and messages can also be programmed in-between songs.
— Mark Shapiro, Music Manager, Brandi Music
Shapiro has been a music curator for 20 years. He designed music programs at DMX, which became Mood Media, from 2002 to 2020. His accounts included several national brands. He grew up in Los Angeles and studied music ("Saxophone, though I do not consider myself a musician," he noted) at Los Angeles City College, broadcasting at Santa Monica College and philosophy at UCLA. In 2009 he moved with DMX from Los Angeles to Austin, where he still resides and where, from 2010 to 2018, he also hosted a jazz show on radio station KOOP. "For me," he says, "jazz is the great truth and beauty in this world."
A favorite artist is Johnny Hodges. "His sound is the most exquisite thing in the universe," Shapiro says. "But as a curator, I also get great kicks working with a wide range of music styles from past decades to today’s latest releases. Each music style - each song - is a different perspective on our shared human experience."
Regarding his new role with Brandi Music, he says "I especially admire Brandi for its sensibility. On-location and on-hold music need not be something people are just pounded with but instead, can actually make a meaningful contribution to their day. I am thrilled to offer my taste, expertise and enthusiasm to Brandi Music's continued and exciting growth."
"Mark is a music programming expert, and we are so fortunate that he has joined our team," says Julie Brown, President & CEO. "He is a student of music from just about every genre and era, and he understands how the right music mix can make waiting on hold, enjoying dinner in a restaurant or shopping in a store so much more relaxing and engaging."
Brandi Music is owned by Music Performance Rights Association (MPRA). Under special arrangement, Easy On Hold is the exclusive distributor of Brandi Music, offering streaming music integrations into Cisco, Genesys, Avaya, Broadsoft, Asterisk and many other telephony and unified communications platforms, in addition to overhead environments. The company is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
