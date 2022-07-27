Ayden Skye's "Pray To Me" Set for Release by The Orchard (Sony)
“Pray To Me” from Ayden Skye, will be released August 12 by The Orchard (Sony) and Cree8 Music, produced by two-time Grammy Award winner Boo Mitchell.
"Pray To Me", the debut single from Ayden Skye, will be released on August 12 by The Orchard (Sony) and Cree8 Music. Produced by two-time Grammy Award winner Boo Mitchell ("Uptown Funk"), "Pray To Me," recorded at the producer's legendary Royal Studios in Memphis, is a soul-rock anthem for anyone who's sick of being deified just to be deceived.
— Boo Mitchell
Heartbreak has never been so much fun. The music is being extremely well received as she tours the U.S.
“Talent like Ayden doesn’t come around often. The girl writes like a poet, sings like a legend, and puts every ounce of her heart and soul into every performance, says Mitchell. “There’s no mistaking her for anyone else.” Skye’s standout voice and audacious lyrics are bolstered by an extraordinary band, which includes drummer Cody Dickinson, guitarists Eric Lewis, T.O Crivens Jr., and Michael Thomas (who wrote the riff that inspired the song), bassist DJ Pruitt, and pianist Ernest Williamson. Also featured are Marc Franklin, Kameron Whalum, Lannie McMillan, and Kirk Smothers (all from the horn section of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic), as well as background vocals by the iconic Sharisse Norman and Shontelle Norman-Beatty.
The music video will be released simultaneously. Shot on location in Downtown Nashville, the beautifully-executed fever dream features Skye as a fierce yet ethereal bride in the guilty conscience of her cheating husband (played by Brendan Hayes). Skye created the concept and worked with director/cinematographer Ryan Hamblin (Hunter Hayes, Dashboard Confessional, Augustana) to realize her kitschy, retro, jewel-toned vision. Acting is not new to Ayden who will be seen in two upcoming feature films.
Ayden says, “I grew up on the powerhouses of the ‘60s, and remember thinking, ‘I’ll never be self-assured enough to do that. When this song came to me,all that changed. I hope that “Pray To Me” gives other people the gumption that I gained when I wrote it. I want this record to be someone’s step up to whatever platform they need to be on. Press play, get on up there, and make sure everyone knows who they’re dealing with.”
About CRee8 Music:
CRee8 Music is a division of Rogar Entertainment, Inc. a multi-faceted entertainment marketing, music and production company founded in 1992. The Company develops and produces a number of projects in association with the Entertainment Asset Development Fund, Inc., a talent and brand incubator. Additional information can be found at eadfusa.com.
