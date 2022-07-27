2022 Content Marketing Awards Category Winners Announced
It’s been a remarkable year for the content marketing industry. Content marketing is more powerful than ever.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the 80 category winners for the prestigious 2022 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. Owned and presented by CMI, the Content Marketing Awards recognize the best content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry each year.
You can see the full list of category winners here: https://cmi.media/t5j0
This year’s panel of all-star judges reviewed nearly 1000 entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence. The 80 categories recognize all aspects of content marketing, including the best in strategy, automation, research, social media, video, editorial, illustration, design and much more, across many different industries from healthcare to manufacturing, from B2B to B2C.
“It’s been a remarkable year for the content marketing industry,” says Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “Content marketing is more powerful than ever. We’ve seen brands and content marketers embrace the challenges of the last two years and deliver some truly inspirational, audience-first storytelling that’s driving great business success and brand awareness like never before.”
The category winners now have the chance of being nominated for one of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes including Project of the Year, Agencies of the Year, Content Marketers of the Year, and Branded Content Campaigns of the Year. The finalists for those awards will be revealed on August 10, 2022.
The winners of those top seven awards will be revealed live during a special ceremony on Wednesday, September 14 at Content Marketing World 2022. Content Marketing World 2022 is September 13-16 in Cleveland, Ohio and September 21-22 online. Learn more and register here: ContentMarketingWorld.com
