Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,625 in the last 365 days.

Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup is back in her second book - Trumpet Grows Up!

Book cover of Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up

Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up

Briley & Baxter Publications

More amazing adventures for Trumpet, as she learns and grows at the Wolf Conservation Center

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is thrilled to announce the release of the children’s book, Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up, by author Leokadia George, with illustrations by Maddy Moore, available on August 2, 2022, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

In Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup, readers were first introduced to the amazing story of how workers and volunteers at the Wolf Conservation Center are worried about the endangered status of the Mexican Gray Wolves - two wolves who live there are desperate for a pup of their own. No puppies have come yet and they’re starting to give up hope. That is, until the miraculous birth of Trumpet.

In Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up, we join Trumpet as she explores the world around her - the sights, the smells, the sounds - and learns some valuable lessons along the way. She is off for more adventures and allows readers to truly appreciate the stimulating world from Trumpet’s vantage point.

Based on true events surrounding the miraculous birth and life of one wolf pup at the Wolf Conservation Center, Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up will fill the entire family with joy, while starting a conversation with kids about the importance of saving endangered species. The book is perfect for children 2-5 years old and up.

George will once again donate 50 percent of the profits to the Wolf Conservation Center, so readers can delight in knowing that just by reading the book, they’re giving back. The dynamic illustrations truly capture the loving relationship between the wolves, and both parents and children will love the story.

For those who would like to do more, you can visit, donate, or volunteer at the Wolf Conservation Center. You can also see Trumpet, alongside other wolves, via the center’s webcams.

About the Author:
Leokadia George started volunteering at the Wolf Conservation Center in 2016 where she was introduced to the world of wolf conservation. She also became inspired by one specific Mexican Gray Wolf nicknamed Trumpet. She is honored to be able to share her story.

Stacy O’Halloran
Briley & Baxter Publications
+1 781-389-7299
email us here

You just read:

Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup is back in her second book - Trumpet Grows Up!

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.