Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup is back in her second book - Trumpet Grows Up!

Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up Briley & Baxter Publications

More amazing adventures for Trumpet, as she learns and grows at the Wolf Conservation Center

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is thrilled to announce the release of the children’s book, Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up, by author Leokadia George, with illustrations by Maddy Moore, available on August 2, 2022, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

In Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup, readers were first introduced to the amazing story of how workers and volunteers at the Wolf Conservation Center are worried about the endangered status of the Mexican Gray Wolves - two wolves who live there are desperate for a pup of their own. No puppies have come yet and they’re starting to give up hope. That is, until the miraculous birth of Trumpet.

In Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up, we join Trumpet as she explores the world around her - the sights, the smells, the sounds - and learns some valuable lessons along the way. She is off for more adventures and allows readers to truly appreciate the stimulating world from Trumpet’s vantage point.

Based on true events surrounding the miraculous birth and life of one wolf pup at the Wolf Conservation Center, Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup: Trumpet Grows Up will fill the entire family with joy, while starting a conversation with kids about the importance of saving endangered species. The book is perfect for children 2-5 years old and up.

George will once again donate 50 percent of the profits to the Wolf Conservation Center, so readers can delight in knowing that just by reading the book, they’re giving back. The dynamic illustrations truly capture the loving relationship between the wolves, and both parents and children will love the story.

For those who would like to do more, you can visit, donate, or volunteer at the Wolf Conservation Center. You can also see Trumpet, alongside other wolves, via the center’s webcams.

About the Author:

Leokadia George started volunteering at the Wolf Conservation Center in 2016 where she was introduced to the world of wolf conservation. She also became inspired by one specific Mexican Gray Wolf nicknamed Trumpet. She is honored to be able to share her story.