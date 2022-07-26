Capital Vacations® launches Destinality℠, a new member-based travel platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations® LLC., recently announced the launch of Destinality℠, a new member-based travel platform for Capital Vacations Club members and participating Independent Resorts. Destinality℠ brings an innovative approach to travel memberships offering enhanced travel products and benefits collectively unmatched in the industry.
Destinality℠ allows members to pay for travel in part, or whole, with their Club membership or vacation ownership week(s), making travel more affordable and accessible than ever before. The travel platform offers discount hotel rooms, cruises, and car rentals from leading brands and global travel suppliers as well as Global Exchange℠ by Capital Vacations®. Global Exchange℠ is an international exchange membership that provides access to more than 4,300 resorts around the world sourced from Direct Booking Partners and affiliated RCI Weeks®. The program is uniquely designed to meet the needs of all members who appreciate a one-stop-shop to service their travel needs.
Destinality℠ is available to all Independent Resorts managed by Capital Vacations® and VRI Americas® through the Capital Advantage program. In the few months since launch, Capital Vacations® has enrolled more than 75,000 members in Destinality℠ with a strong pipeline across their 200 managed resorts.
Destinality℠ is another example of how Capital Vacations® delivers more travel options, improved financial value, and exemplary service for its resorts.
About Capital Vacations®
Capital Vacations® is reimagining the travel experience by connecting independent resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 independent resorts across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean, by deploying strategic value-add processes and tools that allow independent resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1 million travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the guest experience and long-term relationships with our members and owners.
Alli Beane
