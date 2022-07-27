Submit Release
iCERT Statement on House Passage of NG911 Funding

Bipartisan Spectrum Innovation Act would pave the way for nationwide NG911 deployment

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) applauds the House passage of the Spectrum Innovation Act (H.R. 7624), which establishes a Next Generation 911 (NG911) program at the federal level and provides for up to $10 Billion of funding. NG911 is critical to the safety and security of our citizens, communities, and country. iCERT thanks members of the House Energy & Commerce Committee for their bipartisan approach to successfully moving this critical bill through the House. We look forward to working with members of the Senate to continue advancing this important legislation, which makes NG911 deployment a national priority, so that all communities across the country have access to these critical life-saving advances in technology.

George KELEMEN
iCERT
+1 202-805-0096
gkelemen@theindustrycouncil.org

