Tuesday, July 26

The 2021 heat wave ‘was a wake-up call.’ But Seattle’s still unprepared for high temps

Last June’s triple-digit heat wave was the deadliest weather event in King County’s history. More than 30 people died here, and a KUOW analysis indicates that, statewide, about 400 people died. Now, Seattle is bracing for another stretch of record-breaking temperatures, with highs hovering around 90. On the heels of last summer’s heat wave, local officials are implementing extra precautions to keep people safe from the heat but broader solutions are slow to roll out. “Last year’s extreme weather was a wake-up call,” King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said. Preparing for extreme heat “is a growing priority because every year our region is just going to get hotter and hotter.” Continue reading at KUOW. (Genna Martin)

King County Council considering year-round gun return program

King County Council will vote Tuesday on a proposal establishing a year-round voluntary safe firearm and ammunition return program within the King County Sheriff’s Office. The proposal requests King County Executive Dow Constantine look at several options and “assess their feasibility.” “I think it can save lives by reducing the number of guns that are out there because we know that guns in homes dramatically increases the risk to folks living in those homes,” said council member Rod Dembowski at the full council meeting last Wednesday. Buy-back events have seen a high turnout. This summer Kirkland has hosted two buy-back events where police collected 151 firearms. They distributed $18,350 in gift cards for the weapons. The city plans to hold a third event sometime in September. Continue reading at KING 5.

Spokane City Council passes resolution reaffirming abortion access

Spokane City council passed a resolution protecting abortion rights in Spokane. City Council members voted 4-2 in favor of the resolution. The resolution put forward by Council President Breean Briggs, which reaffirms and supports abortion laws in place. It also limits City employees, which includes police officers, from participating in out-of-state abortion investigations or investigating the outcome of a pregnancy. “This resolution also establishes that City policy is that city staff, resources, and law enforcement should not assist with any investigatory requests related to abortion that come from agencies in other states,” part of [City Councilmember Zack] Zappone’s statement read. “This is not a what-if scenario. It is a reality individuals face today.” Continue reading at KXLY.

Associated Press

US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests

Capital Press

‘Murder hornets’ get a new name

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Take high temperatures, climate change seriously

Everett Herald

State OKs lower Highway 99 speed limits in south Everett

Monkeypox vaccine supply ‘severely limited,’ but more is on the way

Editorial: If a tree falls in a forest, can it build a school?

News Tribune

Tacoma to transfer a city landmark to the feds for $1. Here’s why and what it means

Olympian

Thurston to open cooling site, collect items for those living outside during heat wave

Residents call for Port of Olympia executive director Gibboney to resign

Peninsula Daily News

Clallam County has pledged to spend $15M in relief funds

National hotline created for mental health crisis assistance

Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event

Puget Sound Business Journal

Survey: Washington state hospitals lost nearly $1B in first quarter

Seattle Medium

Seattle Grows 20,100 In One Year

Seattle Man Phoned Buffalo NY Stores Threatening To Shoot Black People

Seattle Times

Where Western WA weather will be hottest, coolest

West Seattle Bridge repair reaches new milestone

If you’re homeless, here are places you can go to escape the heat this week

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit County COVID-19 case numbers take another jump

Washington Post

After court ruling, activists push prayer into schools

Heat to wane in Northeast as Pacific Northwest prepares to roast

Biden poised for big wins in Congress

Gunmaker’s Super Bowl stunt sheds light on marketing of ‘America’s rifle’

The changing shape of inflation

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle Center seeing increasing reports of women being sexually harassed

Point Ruston under fire after directing Tacoma Farmers Market to stop selling ‘Mexican style food’

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle mayor’s office seeks community input on next chief of police

KNKX Public Radio

Oregon researchers propose innovative path forward for farming’s water woes

KUOW Public Radio

Western Washington prepares for heat wave this week

KXLY (ABC)

Abortion rights activists protest outside Spokane City Hall

Q13 TV (FOX)

Election Integrity: Washington Secretary of State fighting misinformation about elections