Tuesday, July 26

The 2021 heat wave ‘was a wake-up call.’ But Seattle’s still unprepared for high temps
Last June’s triple-digit heat wave was the deadliest weather event in King County’s history. More than 30 people died here, and a KUOW analysis indicates that, statewide, about 400 people died. Now, Seattle is bracing for another stretch of record-breaking temperatures, with highs hovering around 90. On the heels of last summer’s heat wave, local officials are implementing extra precautions to keep people safe from the heat but broader solutions are slow to roll out. “Last year’s extreme weather was a wake-up call,” King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said. Preparing for extreme heat “is a growing priority because every year our region is just going to get hotter and hotter.” Continue reading at KUOW. (Genna Martin)
King County Council considering year-round gun return program
King County Council will vote Tuesday on a proposal establishing a year-round voluntary safe firearm and ammunition return program within the King County Sheriff’s Office. The proposal requests King County Executive Dow Constantine look at several options and “assess their feasibility.” “I think it can save lives by reducing the number of guns that are out there because we know that guns in homes dramatically increases the risk to folks living in those homes,” said council member Rod Dembowski at the full council meeting last Wednesday. Buy-back events have seen a high turnout. This summer Kirkland has hosted two buy-back events where police collected 151 firearms. They distributed $18,350 in gift cards for the weapons. The city plans to hold a third event sometime in September. Continue reading at KING 5.
Spokane City Council passes resolution reaffirming abortion access
Spokane City council passed a resolution protecting abortion rights in Spokane. City Council members voted 4-2 in favor of the resolution. The resolution put forward by Council President Breean Briggs, which reaffirms and supports abortion laws in place. It also limits City employees, which includes police officers, from participating in out-of-state abortion investigations or investigating the outcome of a pregnancy. “This resolution also establishes that City policy is that city staff, resources, and law enforcement should not assist with any investigatory requests related to abortion that come from agencies in other states,” part of [City Councilmember Zack] Zappone’s statement read. “This is not a what-if scenario. It is a reality individuals face today.” Continue reading at KXLY.
