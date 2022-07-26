DMV Update: Mainframe workaround developed for driver services

Submit Release
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced this morning that a workaround was developed to allow DMV to resume processing Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL), driver's licenses, instruction permits, and driver's license reinstatement transactions.

 

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier remarked, "We are grateful to the Office of Technology for continuing to work around-the-clock to find ways for us to resume services and process licensing transactions for our customers.  This has been a difficult week, and we apologize to the citizens of West Virginia for any inconvenience."

 

DMV will continue to utilize workarounds for many of the vehicle services transactions, and work closely with the Office of Technology until all services are restored.

 

Please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov and check the alert box before traveling to a regional office.​

