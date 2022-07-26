Registration opens for Wisconsin Economic Summit

Economic development conversation taking place Sept. 20-21 in Appleton

APPLETON, WI. JULY 26, 2022 – Add your voice to the conversation Sept. 20-21 as business and community leaders, academics and others economic development professionals gather Sept. 20-21 in Appleton at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) first economic summit.

“WEDC’s mission is to help each Wisconsin resident achieve economic well-being, however they define it,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “We know that healthy economies and thriving communities are about much more than creating jobs. It’s about creating opportunities for learning and career growth, having safe and affordable places to live, a clean environment to enjoy and really creating the kinds of communities where everyone wants to live.”

The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting businesses both big and small – including the more than 5,200 Main Street Bounceback grant recipients in all 72 of Wisconsin’s counties. The discussion will also look at challenges facing Wisconsin such as meeting the workforce needs of the future, clean energy and business competitiveness and possible ways to meet those challenges.

Taking place at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, the summit will feature two days of discussion on the state’s most pressing economic and community development issues. At this point, the summit will not offer a virtual option.

Participants can register now through Sept. 16 at https://wedc.org/summit. The summit agenda and more information are available on the site, and updates will be posted as available.

The cost of attendance is $50 per person and includes lunch and dinner on Day One of the summit and breakfast and an optional lunch on Day Two. A block of rooms is available at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel for participants at a discounted rate.

After Sept. 16, participants may register by calling Rachel Best at 608-210-6726.