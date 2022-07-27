AnaChart is preparing to balance the equity research market by identifying top stock analysts, using cutting edge AI.
AnaChart Captures the performance of every analyst so that you can make an informed decision on when to act
Bleeding edge AI is put to use to find out who the best analysts in the stock market world is
With our ability to analyze and display big data, our users can focus on analysts that have proved themselves to give relevant advice before the stock actually moved and within a relevant time span”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnaChart, a forward-thinking Fin-tech business, plans to democratize the equities research industry by finding the top stock analysts for each company.
AnaChart, an innovative Fin-tech firm, is emerging from stealth mode with the goal of disrupting the equities research sector. AnaChart democratizes the equity research market by finding the finest stock analysts for each firm through "radical transparency" in an effort to encourage an open and honest dialogue, allowing the best thinking to prevail.
The stock research business currently suffers from a lack of transparency, with restricted access to equity research reports. There is no track record of how accurate the analyst was when covering the stock for the limited folks who do have access to the reports. Self-directed investors have no means of knowing whether analysts' recommendations and price projections are accurate.
This leaves mainstream investors unable to break through the noise of who to follow and who not to follow.
AnaChart tackles this problem by utilizing its own artificial intelligence (AI) technology to compare stock analysts' price advice to the actual performance of the stocks in order to identify and illustrate the accuracy of these recommendations.
AnaChart then ranks each analyst's stock guidance accuracy using its proprietary algorithm and then parses each analyst's track record based on their accuracy using machine learning.
AnaChart's data gives its customers a competitive advantage in predicting the likely accuracy of future analysts' stock guidance.
AnaChart users may check who the finest analysts covering a specific stock are and how accurate their public stock predictions have been. Users will be able to utilize the data to predict the future correctness of the analysts' recommendations. This "radical transparency" presents this huge data to AnaChart users in a clear and succinct interface.
AnaChart CEO Joseph Kalish states, "We just set the bar higher when it comes to transparency in the equity research market by giving self-directed investors the ability to actually see who are the best analysts with a proven successful track record to match for each stock. With our ability to analyze and display big data, our users can focus on analysts that have proved themselves to give relevant advice before the stock actually moved and within a relevant time span."
AnaChart is a tool designed to assist investors with their stock research by offering useful context on financial news. Launched in 2020, AnaChart is the only website in the industry that displays prior and current price goals and ratings for each analyst and stock on a timeline.
