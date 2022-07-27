AcademicInfluence.com Releases GhostDetect, a Tool for Combating Ghostwriting and Plagiarism

Is that text written by someone other than the author? Check it for possible plagiarism and uncredited ghostwriting with GhostDetect from AcademicInfluence.com! (Image credit: DaveLongMedia from Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro License)

Educators, students & writers now have a free tool to check text for stylistic consistency and signs of possible content plagiarism and uncredited ghostwriting

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A disturbing fact: nearly 60% of college students admit to having engaged in some form of cheating at least once. And it’s not just students who are cheating. News media increasingly feature stories about researchers, authors, or journalists who lift unattributed content from other sources.

Ghostwriting, plagiarism, and cheating, in general, are all on the rise. But how to fight this epidemic of content intended to deceive?

AcademicInfluence.com announces that it is now the new home of GhostDetect®, the anti-ghostwriting, anti-plagiarism tool. Educators, students, writers, and anyone who wants to check the integrity of written content can access this powerful writing resource free of charge:

GhostDetect Ghostwriting-Detection Tool

“Our society keeps raising the stakes of success and failure. Students are so desperate to succeed that cheating has become a cultural norm. Students in college consider what’s at stake—the enormous cost of an education, the end of a career before it starts, and everything they’ve worked for possibly destroyed—and they deem it a risk they’re willing to take. Unfortunately, this means few students ever really get the help they need,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics.

“GhostDetect can not only help detect ghostwriting and content plagiarism, but more importantly, it can help educators discover which students are in need of assistance outside of the classroom. Those students can then receive the help they need to better address the stakes, overcome their fears, and handle scholastic pressures the proper way.”

GhostDetect works by analyzing stylometric differences between two writing samples. It attempts to identify inconsistencies between a writer’s typical style of writing and another source. The underlying assumption behind this tool is that the greater the stylometric differences in writing samples, the less likely that these two samples are from the same author. By tracking divergences in authorship style, GhostDetect alerts the user to possible ghostwriting and plagiarized text.

Analytical tests, checks, and results interpretation in GhostDetect:

• Flesch–Kincaid Grade Level

• Flesch–Kincaid Reading Ease

• Gunning Fog Index

• Coleman-Liau Index

• SMOG Grade

• Automated Readability Index

• Average Sentence Length

• Average Syllables Per Word

• Parts of Speech

• Function Words

• Syllables in Word

• Sentence Lengths

• Suspect Words and Phrases

• Flury-Riedwyl Faces

Flury-Riedwyl Faces is an interpretative tool that takes the multivariate data found in writing analysis and translates it into computer-generated faces to help users evaluate similarity. Because humans are hardwired to make sense of facial patterns at a glance, faces such as these provide a quick method to compare degrees of variation between two writing samples.

Academic cheating hurts everyone it impacts. Because AcademicInfluence.com is committed to academic integrity, its staff is working to strengthen the quality of scholarship and student writing. Recently, the company published _The Complete Guide To Contract Cheating in Higher Education_ by the foremost expert on contract cheating, Dave Tomar. The exposé promises to become the leading source for information on contract cheating, its causes, and its cures.

“GhostDetect and _The Complete Guide To Contract Cheating in Higher Education_ are further examples of how AcademicInfluence.com continues to promote tools and resources that raise the quality of learning and academic integrity,” says Macosko. “If you want to take your education to a higher level, come visit our site and see what we have to offer everyone who loves to learn.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. Its innovative and proprietary machine-learning technology—the InfluenceRanking Engine—scours the web’s top data repositories to map and measure the academic influence of a school or person. The result is better rankings for a better education. (See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced technology.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

Image credit: DaveLongMedia from Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro License.