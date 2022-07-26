Iowa Utilities Board Approves Electric Generating Certificates for Duane Arnold Solar Projects

Certificates to be issued when companies file, and the IUB accepts, final solar ordinace decisions from Linn County Board of Supervisors

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued an order granting a request for waivers and certificates of public convenience, use and necessity concerning the applications filed by Duane Arnold Solar, LLC, and Duane Arnold Solar II, LLC, regarding both companies’ separately proposed solar electric generating projects close to the Duane Arnold nuclear station near Palo in Linn County, Iowa.

On November 2, 2021, the companies filed applications for two distinct and separate projects. Duane Arnold Solar’s project, Docket No. GCU-2021-0002, would be located on approximately 316 acres of agricultural land within an 857-acre project site. The Duane Arnold Solar II project, Docket No. GCU-2021-0003, would be located on 815 acres of largely agricultural land within a 1,780-acre project site.

Under Iowa Code chapter 476A, the IUB will issue the certificates for the two separate projects when the companies have filed, and the IUB has accepted, the final decisions from the Linn County Board of Supervisors, approving the companies’ requests under the county’s utility-scale solar installation ordinance.

Today’s order limits Duane Arnold Solar’s certificate to a proposed 50 MW solar generating facility and limits Duane Arnold Solar II’s certificate to the proposed 150 MW solar generating facility and 75 MW (300 MWh) battery energy storage system. Any increase to total generating capacity or the addition of a storage facility will require the companies to file for an amendment to the relevant certificate with the IUB. Additionally, if a request to transfer the facility to another entity is filed with the IUB, that request will require IUB approval in accordance with Iowa Code § 476A.7(2).

The IUB also grants the companies’ February 14, 2022, amended requests for waivers regarding a hearing and full procedural schedule under Iowa law and the factors the IUB considers under Iowa Code 476A.6. The order acknowledges that Duane Arnold Solar and Duane Arnold Solar II have not sought the power of eminent domain and all landowners approved and consented to the use of their land for the proposed projects by voluntary easement agreements.

Documents regarding the Duane Arnold solar facilities are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket Nos. GCU-2021-0002 and GCU-2021-0003.