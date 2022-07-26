Libbey Announces New Distribution Center in Fort Worth, Texas; Optimizes its Distribution Network

Further optimizing our distribution network will continue to positively impact customers by ensuring we are delivering high-quality products as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.” — James Burmeister, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey Glass LLC, one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers, will open a new 605,000 square foot distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. The new distribution center will optimize the company’s distribution network with enhanced logistic capabilities to better serve its customers.

The new distribution center, which will add jobs in the Fort Worth community and is strategically located in close proximity to customers, is currently under construction and scheduled to be fully operational in Q3 2023.

“Further optimizing our distribution network will continue to positively impact customers by ensuring we are delivering high-quality products as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.” said James Burmeister, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Libbey. “At Libbey, we always strive to provide superior service and outstanding products. We believe the opening of this new facility helps us do exactly that.”

In line with its optimization efforts, the company will close its Shreveport, Louisiana distribution center in mid-2023. Libbey is committed to facilitating the closure as kindly and fairly as possible for impacted associates, including offering eligible associates opportunities to stay with the company.

Libbey’s distribution network within the United States also includes facilities in Chicago, Illinois; Perrysburg, Ohio; Toledo, Ohio; and Laredo, Texas.



About Libbey Glass LLC

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers throughout the world. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, World® Tableware, and Syracuse® China. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.