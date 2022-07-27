Cantor’s Driving School Reaches 100,000 Drivers Trained Milestone

Cantor's Driving School driver training car Cantor's Driving School logo

CHADDS FORD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces that it recently reached the milestone of training 100,000 drivers. Since the 50,000 drivers trained mark was established a few years ago, Cantor’s Driving School has been diligently tracking its number of driving students across all five locations – Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Nevada and Arizona. Started in 1976, Cantor’s Driving School is now the largest family-owned and operated driving school in the USA.

“We are very proud of this big milestone of 100,000 drivers trained and we are grateful for all our customers,” owner Frank Cantor said. “My father Allan Cantor started this driving school in 1976, and I’m sure he would be proud and amazed at this feat.” Today, Frank Cantor owns and operates Cantor’s Driving School with his wife, Cheri, continuing the tradition of a family-owned and operated business.

It all started with Cantor’s Driving School in Pennsylvania offering driving lessons in the Philadelphia suburbs of Montgomery, Delaware and Chester Counties. Now Cantor’s Driving School is certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to give the driver’s license road test as a third party tester. Recently two new instructors were hired.

Then, Cantor’s Driving School opened a new driving school in South Florida, including the counties of Palm Beach, Broward, Martin and south St Lucie. Cantor’s Driving School then earned its authorization from the State of Florida to give the driver’s license road test as a third party tester. Now the largest driving school in southeastern Florida, there are 24 driver training cars and 5 new instructors were recently added. All new training vehicles are now equipped with an instructor gas pedal as well as the typical instructor brake.

Cantor’s Driving School opened in Arizona in 2016 and in Nevada in 2017. Both locations were recently expanded with additional driver training cars and instructors.

In 2020, Cantor’s Driving School started operations in Southern California, including the Inland Empire (West Riverside County, Southwest San Bernardino County), Southeast Ventura County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Diego County, California. A recent expansion included all of San Diego County, where three new instructors were added along with three new vehicles, bringing the fleet to 18 driver training cars in Southern California.

About Cantor’s Driving School

Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 100,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School, which was started in Pennsylvania in 1976. Cantor’s Driving School is a member of Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA) and the American Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association. In addition to private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel driving lessons with door-to-door service, Cantor's Driving School offers many state-approved driver's education online courses.

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, road test services, online driver’s courses or other services, please call the Pennsylvania office at 610-277-1050 or visit the website https://www.cantorsdriving.com for all locations.