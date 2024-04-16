DUNMORE Announces Partnership with ICEYE for Multilayer Insulation Films

Dunmore’s multilayer insulation (MLI) films in use Dunmore Aerospace logo

Dunmore is now partnering with ICEYE to provide multilayer insulation film for Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunmore announces a partnership with ICEYE, providing multilayer insulation film for Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites. ICEYE has the largest constellation of SAR satellites, with monitoring capabilities for any location on earth. ICEYE is now using Dunmore’s MO 18046 multilayer insulation film as protective MLI on the antenna of these satellites.

SAR satellites encounter many potential hazards. The atomic oxygen in the earth’s atmosphere at low earth orbit (LEO) is highly reactive and can damage satellites. Additionally, satellite parts in orbit for 5-10 years can corrode due to high UV exposure, the outgassing of silicone from paints/coatings, and redeposit of contaminants.

To protect these satellites over the long term, ICEYE uses Dunmore’s MO 18046 film as protective MLI on the antenna. The film’s unique combination of layers delivers dedicated features to meet the challenge of the harsh LEO environment. Dunmore’s MO 18046 multilayer insulation film is electrically conductive, has excellent thermal and radiation resistance, and is StaMet coated on one side. It protects against heat, has excellent bleed off of electrostatic charge, superior resistance to atomic oxygen, low outgassing, high emissivity, and has a wide range of radio frequency (RF) transparency.

Nik Taritas, Dunmore’s Vice-President of Business Development, comments: “Dunmore is proud to work with our partner ICEYE on this important project. We appreciate the collaboration with ICEYE to bring creative solutions to the satellite and MLI market.”

About DUNMORE

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminating film substrates for aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, insulation, and specialty applications. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore’s products, services, and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.