Dunmore’s DUN-GUARD™ tamper-evident film uses proprietary coating and lamination technology for brand protection and anti-counterfeiting applications.

BRISTOL, PA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunmore announces DUN-GUARD™ tamper-evident film for brand protection and anti-counterfeiting applications. DUN-GUARD™ facestock film is used by Dunmore’s customers to create the tamper-evident or void-evident effect in products they manufacture, such as security labels, tamper-evident labels/tape, and void labels.

DUN-GUARD™ tamper-evident films are selective-release constructions, available with surface or sub-surface destruct layers. These films use Dunmore’s proprietary coating and lamination technology with pressure-sensitive adhesives, label or tape format, and covert or overt functions. Typical materials for tamper-evident films that Dunmore supplies include PET, polystyrene, polyethylene, and oriented polypropylene (OPP). Topcoats can be added based on the print method to be used, such as flexo, thermal transfer, laser, etc.

DUN-GUARD™ tamper-evident facestock material is available in a variety of thicknesses (small/12pt, medium/14pt, large/30pt, extra large/60pt), metallized finishes, and a range of colors (white, clear, silver, matte silver, brush colored), plus custom-matched colors for specific applications.

Nik Taritas, Dunmore’s Vice-President of Business Development, remarks: “DUN-GUARD™ tamper-evident film plays a critical role in protecting and securing our customer’s products. With a wide variety of stock patterns and the ability to customize for specific application requirements, DUN-GUARD™ is an exceptional choice as the demand for these products increases.”

More information and technical details about DUN-GUARD™ tamper-evident film can be found on the Dunmore website, along with Dunmore’s other offerings for print media applications.

About DUNMORE

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminating film substrates for aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, insulation, and specialty applications. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore’s products, services, and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.

DUN-GUARD™ is a registered trademark of Dunmore.