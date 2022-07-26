PureArts and BoredJobs offer Bored Ape NFT owners a chance to bring their characters to life as high-end collectibles
PureArts will pair their approach to high quality collectibles w/ support from BoredJobs to license characters directly from the Bored Ape Yacht Club community
We couldn't be happier to see Bored Ape NFT owners profit from their IP with a company of this reputation and execution.”SINGAPORE, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MouseBelt–an ecosystem building the future of blockchain and web3 innovation, media, and education–announced a strategic partnership between its Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT IP licensing marketplace BoredJobs.com and PureArts, a leading creator and manufacturer of premium quality collectible figures for the video game and movie industries since its creation in 2008.
Blue chip NFTs such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club have created passionate communities of collectors interested in characters from collections they are a member of across various product categories. PureArts intends to release a collection of affordable and high-quality Bored Ape Yacht Club collectible figures. Rather than buying their own Bored Ape NFTs, the manufacturer is taking a community-first approach by offering licensing deals directly to owners in the community. The selected owners will be in good hands as PureArt's history reveals work with brands such as Assassin's Creed, Terminator, Batman, DarkSouls, Lord of the Rings, League of Legends, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and many others.
"Product releases such as BAYC x Superplastic proved there is demand for this product category in the community. But what PureArts is trying to do in price, quality, and community involvement will truly put their product in a league of its own. We couldn't be happier to see Bored Ape NFT owners profit from their IP with a company of this reputation and execution.", says Patrick McLain, co-founder of Mousebelt.
The BoredJobs team will work hand in hand with PureArts to select multiple Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and their owners to participate in the project. In early August, both companies expect to create an open "casting call" allowing interested NFT owners to submit their prized collections for a chance to be brought to life by PureArts. Once the casting call period ends, BoredJobs and PureArts will select ten or more Bored Apes and present them to the community for a chance to vote on their favorites. The chosen winners will see their NFTs come to life and receive a percentage of the sales.
In discussing the partnership, Arnaud Perez, Managing Director of PureArts, said, "As an NFT Collector myself, it was important to have a different approach than our licensing deals with gaming or movie brands. This project must be community driven and it’s for this reason that I quickly reached BoredJobs to explain my vision and my project. We are very excited by the opportunity to use PureArts skills to create an incredible line of collectibles with IP Holders."
About Mousebelt:
MouseBelt is a globally recognized full-service blockchain accelerator that works to invest in early-stage blockchain projects. Our development shop, MouseBelt Engineering - is a team of engineers who work to build out projects. Our MouseBelt University Program is one of the largest associations of student blockchain organizations globally, bringing together over 80+ institutions in 14 countries. In addition to working directly with students, we have built relationships with administrators and faculty at these institutions to drive more cross-campus and industry collaborations.
After spending the last two years working on various forms of web3 media, Mousebelt decided to create BoredJobs.com. Past media work includes interviews with crypto leaders, hosting some of the most significant web3 events, creating a crypto Hollywood docuseries, and eventually animating 100+ Bored (and Mutant) Apes resulting in some of the most popular NFT videos globally.
About PureArts:
PUREARTS is recognized internationally in collector and Designer figure communities for their artistic approach, dedication to detail, and unique storytelling through sculpture. PUREARTS is one of the leading creators and manufacturers of premium quality collectible figures for the video game and movie industries ever since its creation in 2008. Working with brands such as Assassin’s Creed, Terminator, Batman, DarkSouls, Lord of the Rings, League of Legends, Mortal Kombat, Tekken and many others…
With offices located in Shanghai, Shenzhen and the opening of a Montreal office in 2019, PUREARTS has real worldwide visibility and manages all steps of the creation/production/distribution process internally. Thanks to the devotion of all its talents to the creation of high end collectible figures and related products.
The entire PUREARTS staff value every demand of our clients to make sure all their needs are highly respected. We have gained the trust and respect of our partners and our peers by always combining effort, passion, and dedication to reach the same goal in the end ; to lift the brands to the next level.
