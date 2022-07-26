Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the 32nd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

“As we celebrate 32 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), we at the California Health & Human Services Agency link arms with our partners and recommit ourselves to building a Healthy California for All that is both inclusive and accessible to Californians living with disabilities, and where all Californians can live with purpose and dignity. The ADA is a landmark civil rights law that moved us as a people closer in our pursuit of a more perfect union. However, we celebrate today amid a backdrop of a pandemic that has disproportionately impacted people with disabilities. Our collective work over the two years demonstrates that the promise of the ADA is a constant work in progress. We must not be complacent. We must work together and across disciplines to realize the promise of the ADA. We must and we will ensure that every Californian living with a disability has the ability to fully participate, live independently and be economically self-sufficient.”

