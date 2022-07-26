Putting Humanity Back into Love – Lady Matchmaker is the Modern Dating App that Creates Connections through Heart
EINPresswire.com/ -- With online dating becoming more and more popular, it's no surprise that dating apps are popping up left and right.
While most of these apps rely on artificial intelligence to match people up, Lady Matchmaker is taking a different approach. Lady Matchmaker is the dating app that relies on personal, human matchmakers to help sophisticated daters find love. This unique approach means that daters can connect with each other on a more personal level, forming lasting relationships based on personality, not algorithms. Lady Matchmaker, a more mature, relationship-oriented dating app released in 2022 features pairings cultivated by human, professional in-app matchmakers.
“As the newness and excitement of data-based, metric-driven dating apps have started to fade away, people are looking for a better way to find love,” said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker. “The problem is that individuals who are seeking love and romance in the modern world are faced with a number of obstacles and barriers – most of which modern A.I. technology can be really helpful for. Unfortunately, you just can’t put something as complex as love and attraction into an algorithm. Love is the most human experience, and for that reason, we believe it deserves a human touch.”
The Convenience of Modern Dating Apps Meets Old-Fashioned Love Connections
For too long, online dating has been synonymous with superficial connections and endless swiping. Lady Matchmaker was launched to offer daters something different. By working with a personal, professional, human matchmaker, members can discover potential partners who have that special something that simply cannot be found in a series of code. By taking the time to get to know each member and their relationship goals, Lady Matchmaker provides the convenience and simplicity of modern dating apps as well as experienced relationship experts committed to helping them find true love.
A Dating App that is the Best of Both Worlds
In today’s busy, hectic, and primarily digital existence, finding love or meeting new people can feel impossible. While dating apps have developed a reputation for delivering fast results and instant feedback, they rarely end up in meaningful relationships. Lady Matchmaker is changing the game by combining the convenience and ease-of-use of traditional dating apps with the heart and emotional artistry of professional matchmaking. Instead of relying on codes and A.I. driven systems, Lady Matchmaker works with dedicated and talented professional matchmakers to help create real love connections without the stress or hassle of old school dating.
To join Lady Matchmaker, download the app, complete identity verification and choose between two types of memberships: Kiss and Relationship. The matchmaker will utilize each member’s input to continue their search for a long-term partner. With either membership level, users can join various social groups within the app to see posts, comment or direct message people with similar interests.
For those seeking real love, artificial intelligence just is not enough. Lady Matchmaker is bringing the heart, soul, and connection back into online dating.
Karolina Swierk
While most of these apps rely on artificial intelligence to match people up, Lady Matchmaker is taking a different approach. Lady Matchmaker is the dating app that relies on personal, human matchmakers to help sophisticated daters find love. This unique approach means that daters can connect with each other on a more personal level, forming lasting relationships based on personality, not algorithms. Lady Matchmaker, a more mature, relationship-oriented dating app released in 2022 features pairings cultivated by human, professional in-app matchmakers.
“As the newness and excitement of data-based, metric-driven dating apps have started to fade away, people are looking for a better way to find love,” said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker. “The problem is that individuals who are seeking love and romance in the modern world are faced with a number of obstacles and barriers – most of which modern A.I. technology can be really helpful for. Unfortunately, you just can’t put something as complex as love and attraction into an algorithm. Love is the most human experience, and for that reason, we believe it deserves a human touch.”
The Convenience of Modern Dating Apps Meets Old-Fashioned Love Connections
For too long, online dating has been synonymous with superficial connections and endless swiping. Lady Matchmaker was launched to offer daters something different. By working with a personal, professional, human matchmaker, members can discover potential partners who have that special something that simply cannot be found in a series of code. By taking the time to get to know each member and their relationship goals, Lady Matchmaker provides the convenience and simplicity of modern dating apps as well as experienced relationship experts committed to helping them find true love.
A Dating App that is the Best of Both Worlds
In today’s busy, hectic, and primarily digital existence, finding love or meeting new people can feel impossible. While dating apps have developed a reputation for delivering fast results and instant feedback, they rarely end up in meaningful relationships. Lady Matchmaker is changing the game by combining the convenience and ease-of-use of traditional dating apps with the heart and emotional artistry of professional matchmaking. Instead of relying on codes and A.I. driven systems, Lady Matchmaker works with dedicated and talented professional matchmakers to help create real love connections without the stress or hassle of old school dating.
To join Lady Matchmaker, download the app, complete identity verification and choose between two types of memberships: Kiss and Relationship. The matchmaker will utilize each member’s input to continue their search for a long-term partner. With either membership level, users can join various social groups within the app to see posts, comment or direct message people with similar interests.
For those seeking real love, artificial intelligence just is not enough. Lady Matchmaker is bringing the heart, soul, and connection back into online dating.
Karolina Swierk
Lady Matchmaker LLC
info@ladymatchmaker.com