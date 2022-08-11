Keeping Up with Dating Trends in 2022 – Lady Matchmaker Infuses Modern Dating Trends with Old-Fashioned Human Connection
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where online dating is more popular than ever, people are looking for ways to connect with others in a more meaningful way to find love. However, after over two years in isolation or some form of lockdown, the rules and expectations of dating have shifted dramatically. Surveys have shown a dramatic rise in the number of individuals looking for long-term, commitment-worthy love, resulting in a shift in attitudes towards casual dating and a dramatic reduction in ghosting. As the drive to find a meaningful love connection grows, users are searching for a more reliable, mature approach to online dating. Lady Matchmaker, a new dating app released in 2022, offers users matches cultivated by a professional matchmaker while providing a sleek, modern approach to romance, giving its users a more meaningful and connection-oriented experience than they would get from other online dating apps.
"Over the past two years, attitudes towards dating have changed greatly," said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker. "People are no longer willing to waste their time and energy swiping on profiles that will not provide them with the companionship and potential they know they deserve. Lady Matchmaker is a new approach to online dating that helps users build real connections that can lead to a lasting partnership and love connection."
Putting an End to Empty Connections
Among the most startling dating trends in 2022 is what many are calling the end to hook-up culture. After the pandemic's emotional and mental toll on many individuals, many are seeking a more meaningful and fulfilling partnership. This shift has caused a significant decrease in the number of one-time, casual encounters and a substantial increase in the percentage of daters looking to settle down.
Modern Dating Technology with a Heart
While traditional dating apps have a reputation for offering fast results, only a tiny percentage of daters reported a positive experience or subsequent dates. Lady Matchmaker has embraced a new approach to the modern dating app that aligns with this new approach and appreciation for meaningful, long-term, serious commitments by providing individualized matches cultivated by actual human beings, not A.I. By doing this, Lady Matchmaker is changing the way online dating is done providing the best opportunity to find true love with the simplicity and convenience of a modern dating app.
Getting started with Lady Matchmaker is simple. New users who download the app are asked to complete an identity verification process and then are invited to choose between two tiers of memberships: Kiss and Relationship. With either membership level, users can join various social groups within the app to see posts, comment, or direct message people with similar interests.
The hottest dating trend in 2022 is commitment, and with Lady Matchmaker, users can increase their chances of finding the right person for them and creating a meaningful love connection that can stand the test of time.
Karolina Swierk
Lady Matchmaker LLC
info@ladymatchmaker.com