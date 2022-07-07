Lady Matchmaker is Rethinking Online Dating to Better Fit the Needs of Romance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singles eager to meet long-term partners are caught between the reality that life has never been more digital, yet digital dating as we know it doesn't usually result in actual relationships - while online dating is the only mingling lots of us have time for, only about 1 in 500 swipes even result in a phone number exchange. Lady Matchmaker, the mature, relationship-oriented dating app that features pairings from professional in-app matchmakers, is aiming to bridge this contradiction and heal dating fatigue by reimagining what online romance looks like in the post-pandemic digital world.
“Between phishing, mindless swiping and the fatigue of never-ending dead ends, mainstream online dating apps simply do not work for mature professionals ready for love - but that doesn’t mean this demographic doesn’t deserve a chance at meeting people online,” said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker. “For some of the busiest professionals out there, online dating is the only option, so it’s time to rebuild what the dating app experience looks and feels like.”
Online Dating As We Know It
Even before the pandemic skyrocketed how much time we spend socializing online, the Pew Research Center found in early 2020 that almost half of online dating users felt frustrated trying to mingle online. Yet the benefits of online dating cannot be understated - in a time when people’s plates are overflowing with work, stress, and post-lockdown anxiety, online dating enable more people to explore love who might otherwise be too busy or fatigued to put themselves out there.
Solving the Dating App Problem
By addressing the root causes of online dating fatigue, Lady Matchmaker makes digital dating more pleasant and effective for its mature, working-professional customers. The new and unique app:
● Focuses exclusively on matching users with a compatible partner actually looking for a relationship.
● Requires each user to undergo identity verification through a video conference call with a certified Matchmaker.
● Shares hand-picked matches every 30-90 days based on professional romantic analysis from a human (not algorithm) Matchmaker.
To join Lady Matchmaker, download the app, complete identity verification and choose between two types of memberships: Kiss and Relationship. Kiss is the basic membership where users swipe left and right on other users’ photos, send direct messages and video chat or voice call with matches from swiping. Relationship members also receive handpicked pairings from professional matchmakers every 30-90 days. The matchmaker will utilize each member’s input to continue their search for a long-term partner. With both memberships, users can join various social groups within the app to see posts, comment or direct message people with similar interests.
With Lady Matchmaker, it’s easier than ever to overcome the challenges of online dating to find like-minded people ready for serious romance.
Karolina Swierk
Lady Matchmaker LLC
info@ladymatchmaker.com