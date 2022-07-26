Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,607 in the last 365 days.

Signal Work Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 and Melgaard Road in Aberdeen

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Contact:
Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin signal work on U.S. Highway 12 and Melgaard Road on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The work consists of installing a new traffic controller. Traffic at the intersection will be controlled with a four-way stop.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway. The contractor on this $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. of Le Center, Minnesota.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Signal Work Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 and Melgaard Road in Aberdeen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.