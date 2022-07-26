Signal Work Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 and Melgaard Road in Aberdeen
For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Contact:
Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885
ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin signal work on U.S. Highway 12 and Melgaard Road on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
The work consists of installing a new traffic controller. Traffic at the intersection will be controlled with a four-way stop.
Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway. The contractor on this $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. of Le Center, Minnesota.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
-30-