Derby Barracks/Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003183
TROOPER: Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/25/22 0452 Hours
LOCATION: Barton, VT
VIOLATION(S): Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass.
ACCUSED: Robert Bishop
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the area of Barton Village, VT, for a report of a domestic disturbance. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Robert Bishop, had caused bodily harm to a household member. In addition to causing bodily harm to the household member, Bishop violated an abuse prevention order, his court ordered conditions of release and committed the violation of unlawful trespass. Bishop was not on scene upon police arrival but was located shortly after and subsequently placed under arrest for the above mentioned offenses. Bishop was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 7/26/22 1300 Hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: 2,500
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881