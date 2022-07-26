Derby Barracks/Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5003183

TROOPER: Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/25/22 0452 Hours

LOCATION: Barton, VT

VIOLATION(S): Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass.

ACCUSED: Robert Bishop

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the area of Barton Village, VT, for a report of a domestic disturbance. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Robert Bishop, had caused bodily harm to a household member. In addition to causing bodily harm to the household member, Bishop violated an abuse prevention order, his court ordered conditions of release and committed the violation of unlawful trespass. Bishop was not on scene upon police arrival but was located shortly after and subsequently placed under arrest for the above mentioned offenses. Bishop was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 7/26/22 1300 Hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: 2,500

MUG SHOT: Y