Derby Barracks/Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#:  22A5003183

 

TROOPER: Jeff Ferrier                                                    

 

STATION:  Derby                   

 

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME:  7/25/22            0452 Hours

 

LOCATION:  Barton, VT

 

VIOLATION(S):  Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass.

 

 

ACCUSED:  Robert Bishop                                                                                                            

 

AGE:  44

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barton, VT

 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

                On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the area of Barton Village, VT, for a report of a domestic disturbance.  Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Robert Bishop, had caused bodily harm to a household member.  In addition to causing bodily harm to the household member, Bishop violated an abuse prevention order, his court ordered conditions of release and committed the violation of unlawful trespass.  Bishop was not on scene upon police arrival but was located shortly after and subsequently placed under arrest for the above mentioned offenses.  Bishop was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE:  7/26/22    1300 Hours                      

 

COURT:  Orleans

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State    

 

BAIL:  2,500

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 



Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881


