Interstate 70 Overnight Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of nightly lane restrictions on Interstate 70 between Chestnut Street (Exit 15) and Interstate 79 North Junction/Pittsburgh Street (Exit 18). This section of interstate is located in the City of Washington, North Franklin, and South Strabane Townships. The restrictions will begin on Monday, August 1 at 6 p.m. and will continue until Saturday, August 20 at 6 a.m. The work will occur Monday through Friday with Saturday nights only as needed due to weather.

The lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews from Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC. (Northeast Paving) to mill and pave center lines, edge lines and specified full length locations. Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution when driving through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

