Route 1055 Brownlee Road Single Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions on Route 1055 (Brownlee Road) located in North Strabane Township, Washington County. The restrictions will be located between Route 519 and Route 136, and will begin on Monday, August 1 and will continue until mid-August.

The restrictions will be in place Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and will allow crews to perform roadway maintenance consisting of milling, base repair, leveling, wearing and line painting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

