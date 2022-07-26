Troop F Weekly Report 07-18 to 07-24-22

Incident Type: road rage incident

Date: 7/20/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The vehicle that the truck had passed was within five feet of the trucks rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.

Incident Type: public relations

Date: 7/21/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark and Sgt. Cummings, Aroostook SO, conducted a domestic violence report writing class in collaboration with the Domestic Violence Task Force.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 7/22/2022

Town: Cyr Plt

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Cyr Plantation when he observed a vehicle with a defective exhaust system. Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle and after an investigation determined the driver had a suspended driver’s license and had four active arrest warrants. Tr. Desrosier arrested the driver and transported him to Caribou PD for holding without incident. He was also summonsed for OAS.

Incident Type: vehicle theft/solved

Date: 7/16/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider investigated the theft of a dirt bike in Mars Hill. A man was going to trade his dirt bike for a four-wheeler and met another man in Mars Hill. When they met, the other man took the dirt bike for a ride and never came back. Tr. Rider investigated, located the dirt bike in Limestone, and issued the man a criminal summons for theft.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 7/21/2022

Town: Caribou

Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque was driving on Route 1 in Caribou, when he came across a vehicle that was half in the roadway and half in the ditch. Tr. Levesque made contact with the male who appeared to be under the influence of something. Through Tr. Levesque’s investigation he was able to determine that the male was not fit to be driving. The male was taken to Caribou PD and was charged with operating under the influence of drugs.

Incident Type: K-9 ACTIVITY

Date: 7/20/2021

Town: Caribou

Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE and ROCCO

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and K9 Rocco were called out to assist Caribou PD with an article search. While an officer was attempting to stop a motorcycle, the operator began throwing items out of his pockets. The driver was arrested for drug charges and Caribou PD thought that the driver may have thrown more drugs or a firearm. Rocco did not locate any drugs or a firearm.

Incident Type: Tresspass

Date: 7/18/2022

Town: Island Falls

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS, SGT.FULLER

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins and Sgt. Fuller responded to Birch Point Campground in Island Falls for a disturbance. A male was upsetting multiple people at the camp site because of his bizarre behavior. The male was on pre-trial and was not supposed to be drinking. The male appeared to be intoxicated and possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was such a problem that the owner of the campground wanted him removed. The male was trespassed from the property and the information was passed along to his pre-trial case manager.

Incident Type: Assault

Date: 7/18/2022

Town: Mars hill

Trooper: Tr. rOY

Brief Synopsis: The Houlton RCC took a report of a physical altercation at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 1A in Mars Hill involving two motorists. Tr. Roy investigated the complaint and determined that the assault stemmed from a road rage incident in which a male party was tailgating a female party and her husband. The female party and her husband pulled over to let the male pass, but he allegedly exited his vehicle and punched the side mirror on their vehicle. The male then allegedly grabbed the female party by the neck as she attempted to confront him. As a result of his investigation, Tr. Roy charged the 44-year-old Mars Hill man with Assault. He was also charged with Operating after Suspension, as his driver’s license was suspended at the time of this incident. He is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in October.

Incident Type: Criminal Trespass

Date: 7/18/2022

Town: blaine

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy took a Trespass complaint at a residence in Blaine. A neighbor called to report a suspicious male on the property next door. The neighbor advised the RCC that it appeared the male was taking things as well. Tr. Roy and Tr. Curtin responded to the residence and located the male. After speaking with the homeowner, Tr. Roy learned the male had been evicted from the property and was not allowed to be there. Tr. Roy charged the 39-year-old Washburn man with Criminal Trespass and Violating Condition of Release. He is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in October.

Incident Type: Traffic Arrest

Date: 7/20/2022

Town: Fort Fairfield

Trooper: Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin was conducting traffic enforcement in Fort Fairfield when he observed a vehicle speeding. Tr. Curtin initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the vehicle’s registration had expired in September of 2021. Tr. Curtin issued the 36-year-old Fort Fairfield man a summons for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle over 150 days and provided him a Presque Isle District Court date in October.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 7/20/2022

Town: Westfield

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy began investigating the theft of a catalytic convertor in Westfield. A local automotive shop called to report that the catalytic convertor was stolen from one of the vehicles in their yard. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Incident Type: Criminal Threatening

Date: 7/24/2022

Town: Scopan lake

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy charged a 20-year-old Caribou woman with Criminal Threatening after she allegedly threatened to physically harm another woman while at a bonfire over the weekend. Tr. Roy spoke with witnesses at the bonfire and confirmed the victim’s account of what happened. The woman is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in September.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 7/24/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton