Trump's Speech at America First Policy Institute

That may well be AFPI’s broader agenda: Hijack the political attractiveness of Trumpism but replace Trump with an AFPI-anointed RINO.”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Donald Trump delivered a speech yesterday at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).
Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro writes in an article published in American Greatness how the American First Policy Institute is staffed with former Trump administration officials who opposed President Trump's trade, tariff, and tough on China agendas. In addition, Navarro noted that the economics team of AFPI has a long track record opposing the Trump trade agenda.
The American Greatness article is based on the in-depth analysis of the personnel problems that existed within the Trump White House during the president's first term.
In his new book Taking Back Trump's America on Amazon, Navarro documents how, in the Trump administration, "bad personnel not only led to bad policies but also bad politics" and helped account for the 2020 defeat of Donald Trump.
President Trump is urged to reform and remold his think tank.
