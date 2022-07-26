Health Company Brings Exposure to the Sun and Skin Health

Microbe Formulas Talks About the Good and Bad of Sun Exposure and Natural Sunburn Treatments

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health company Microbe Formulas shares “The Complete Sun Exposure Guide: The Good, the Bad, and Natural Sunburn Treatments” to provide education on treating sunburns and even preventing new ones. The guide covers what a sunburn is, how it develops, and the science behind sunburns, as well as the positives of getting your daily dose of vitamin D.

Microbe co-founder and author of the article, Dr. Jay Davidson, writes, “If the UV rays become more than your body can handle, your skin cells begin to die. Inflammation, redness, blisters, and pain can follow. Your skin will heal from even severe sunburn, but that doesn’t mean it’s left unscathed. Mutations happen in the surviving cells that can cause skin damage, premature aging, and melanoma down the line.”

Dr. Jay explains that certain situations can put you at greater risk of a sunburn. For example, certain medications, drinking alcohol, frequent outdoor activities like swimming, regular tanning bed use, and even just having a lighter complexion make an impact.

Dr. Jay continues by breaking down the science behind the burning sensation after a sunburn occurs: “Sunburns feel warm because of increased blood flow to the affected area. Your skin may also peel as your sunburn heals. This is your body’s way of getting rid of damaged cells that could become dangerous for your health.”

To help with this, Dr. Jay recommends supporting the mitochondria, which play a vital role in the body’s natural recovery processes. Also, using non-toxic sunscreen and supplementing the diet with the right minerals can help prevent sunburns and sun damage.

Even with its potential for danger, Dr. Jay encourages getting out in the sun, so long as you take proper precautions. Vitamin D from the sun can offer a plethora of benefits to the body, including:

- Improving mood and sleep

- Reducing pain and stress

- Strengthening bones and the immune system

To read the full article on sun exposure care, go here, and also see other educational articles on the Microbe Formulas Learning Center.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

