Shamrock Roofing & Construction; Growth is Through the Roof
Shamrock Roofing and Construction makes the Fast 50 List for the second year in a row
The biggest recipe for our success is the family atmosphere we create at Shamrock, even though our associates aren’t tied by blood, they are blood, and I will bend over backward for them for anything.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Director Garen Armstrong and Shamrock Roofing have been busy on the fast track, building teams and opening new roofing locations. All their hard work is paying off after hitting 25 Million last year, creating a wake of satisfied customers in more regions of the country.
Carrying on his father's legacy, Garen has had pinpoint focus on building Shamrock into something great after his father's passing. In his own words, Armstrong said. “I told my mom I wanted to take this company to the moon.”
Adding fuel to the fire for Garen and his crews, for the second year in a row, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been named one of the Kansas City Business Journal’s “KC Fast 50”, with its 2-year average revenue growth rate: of 89.93%.
When you ask Garen what he contributes such growth to, he says with absolute authority it’s Shamrock’s “like family” team culture that has been faithfully cultivated over the years.
“The biggest recipe for our success is the family atmosphere we create at Shamrock, even though our associates aren’t tied by blood, they are blood, and I will bend over backward for them for anything.” What are the results, you ask? Shamrock Roofing and Construction has literally doubled in size year over year for the past three years and now has expanded its service locations to reach from its headquarters in Kansas City to St. Louis, Des Moines, Lincoln, Omaha, Sioux Falls, Tulsa, Plano, and NW Arkansas areas.
After reaching 3 Million in his first year of taking the helm of Shamrock Roofing and Construction, Armstrong believes more than the sky’s the limit. He is ready to blow the roof off of this market once again.
Armstrong’s eyes are on taking expansion into the digital space with software that increases ease of process in the roofing world. This software will not only help Shamrock do what they do more efficiently but has the potential to help others in the industry get better results.
About Shamrock Roofing and Construction
Known for our uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. Shamrock Cares as a devoted community activist, with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual “Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to our new hometown.
